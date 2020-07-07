Aaron Rodgers helps save Kettle of Fish, the Packer bar in Greenwich Village

A Green Bay Packers bar in New York City struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic received a pass from Hail Mary by Aaron Rodgers.

The star quarterback gave Kettle of Fish in Greenwich Village a boost by sharing the GoFundMe link from the watering hole. last week.

"We were absolutely delighted," owner Patrick Daley, 65, told The Post Monday about Rodgers' help.

Built in 1950, the bar has a reputation for being a literary hangout for characters like Bob Dylan, Norman Mailer, and Jack Kerouac.

After Daley, a former employee, bought the joint from previous owners, it gradually became the go-to place for Packers fans looking for the taste of home.

"It's a full-fledged Packers' bar on Christopher Street," said Daley, who is from Wisconsin and has lived in the Big Apple since the 1980s.

Rodgers even visited the pub last April, the first day of the NFL draft, during a brief trip to New York.

"It was going to stand in the kettle for 10 minutes" on the way to Teterboro airport, Daley recalled.

Instead, "he stayed for 45 minutes and canceled his flight."

"We had a ball," added Daley. "He's a really cool guy. He was modest, self-assured, with a great sense of humor."

The kettle was forced to close the store in mid-March due to the virus, and although it now serves take-out beverages, it was unable to open to sit outdoors as there is no parking outside, the owner said.

As the effects of the pandemic continued, Daley said she gave in to regulars who had been begging her to start a fundraiser for the bar.

On Thursday, Rodgers shared a photo of himself on The Kettle from last year's visit, along with the link to GoFundMe and #savethekettle.

"It definitely gave us a good push," including asking the Green Bay media to cover the bar fight, Daley said.

The bar had raised $ 58,000 from its $ 100,000 goal on Monday night.

"We just strive to stay alive," said Daley.