Aaron Zelinsky's Evidence: Former Stone Prosecutor Says Roger Stone Received Different Treatment

Aaron Zelinsky, a member of the Mueller team that prosecuted the Stone case, testified that Stone "was being treated differently than any other defendant because of his relationship with the President."

"What I saw was that the Justice Department exerted significant pressure on the line prosecutors in the case to conceal the correct calculation of the Sentencing Guidelines to which Roger Stone was subject, and to dilute and in some cases distort the events that occurred at his trial and the criminal conduct that led to his conviction, "Zelinsky said in his written statement.

"I was told that the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Timothy Shea, was receiving strong pressure from the highest levels of the Justice Department to have Stone interrupt a break, and that the US Attorney's sentencing instructions for us were based on political considerations, "Zelinsky wrote. "They also told me that the United States Acting Prosecutor was treating Stone with such unprecedented favorable treatment because he was" scared of the President. "

Zelinsky quit the case this year after Shea proposed a lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought. Zelinsky is testifying with John Elias, a career official in the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, about the politicization of the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr. Elias is testifying about the decision to investigate California's air quality emission standards after Trump's tweets on the matter last year.