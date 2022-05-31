It is a 1990 Indian Hindi musical romantic drama film and first installment of the Aashiqui series directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starring Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles. It tells the tale of a college student who falls in love with a beautiful older woman. The film was critically and commercially successful, it was one of the highest grossing Indian films of 1990.

The film starts when Aditya “Adi” Parekh (Rahul Roy) watches Geeta Vishwas (Anu Aggarwal) singing on stage while he is in college only to find out later that she has never been interested in him. He soon falls head over heels for her and tries his best to woo her even though his friends tell him not to waste his time with her because she is already married.

aashiqui cast:

Rahul Roy as Aditya Parekh

Anu Aggarwal as Geeta Vishwas

Deepak Tijori as Rajveer Singh

Vikram Gokhale as Neel Sethi

Meenakshi Sheshadri as Sheila Mehra

Shiva K.Cas Guruji Kumari

Deepak Chhillar as Munni Vishwas

Anita Gupta as (uncredited)

aashiqui 1 film music composed by Salil Chowdhary.

Aashiqui plot:

aashiqui 1 movie released on 1 December 1990.

Aashiqui 1 film received good reviews from critics and became a part of Bollywood’s “Golden Era”. “Aashiqui 1” was one of the biggest hits of 1990 and it opened the door for poor girls in Bollywood who have never appeared in any kind of cinema before. The film also made Anu Aggarwal a name of actress, who had acted in this film and later earned many commercial success films. This film also introduced Laxmikant Berde to Indian audiences whereas he was a popular star in the early 1980s with his Hindi thriller films.

Awards and nominations

Year Category Nominee(s) Result 36th Filmfare Awards Best Director Mahesh Bhatt Nominated Best Supporting Actress Reema Lagoo Nominated Best Music Director Nadeem-Shravan Won Best Lyricist Rani Malik (for “Dheere Dheere”) Nominated Sameer (for “Nazar Ke Saamne”) Won Best Male Playback Singer Kumar Sanu (for “Ab Tere Bin”) Won Best Female Playback Singer Anuradha Paudwal (for “Nazar Ke Saamne”) Won

Aashiqui Story:

Aashiqui 1 movie is about a poor boy who falls in love with his college classmate Geeta who is already married to another guy. Both fall in love, want to come together to make their dreams come true. The college student, Aditya (Rahul Roy) is a music lover and feels that “they can never get apart”. He meets Geeta on a bus journey and he instantly falls for her but she rejects him. However, they soon become friends.

Geeta’s husband Rajveer’s mother wants her daughter-in-law to go back to her parents’ house so that Geeta can take care of an ailing man in their extended family. Geeta goes ahead with it but is soon kidnapped by a man named Munni (Deepak Chhillar) and she is forcefully taken to Rajveer’s house.

Geeta tells her husband that she wants a divorce because her home and family are not the same but Rajveer still loves his wife. Aditya happens to meet Geeta in an abandoned building hoping to propose to her again but she is so uncomfortable that she leaves him.

Rajveer’s mother mistakes Aditya as the kidnapper of his wife and comes all the way to apologize on his behalf. The next day he meets Geeta in college and they instantly fall in love, they confess their love for each other.

Soundtrack