ABC News exec on administrative leave over racist comments on black presenters: report

A senior ABC News executive is on administrative leave after allegations of racist and sexist comments appeared.

A report by Yashar Ali of the Huffington Post features damning accusations by Barbara Fedida, head of talent at ABC News, and her treatment of black journalists online.

In 2018, during a contentious meeting on "Good Morning America" ​​presenter Robin Roberts' contract renewal, Fedida "asked what more Roberts could want and said it wasn't as if the network was asking Roberts to & # 39; pick cotton & # 39; ".

Fedida also reportedly referred to "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin as "low rent."

Another source told Ali about a comment Fedida said about then-ABC News reporter Kendis Gibson, a black presenter, that ABC "spends more on toilet paper than we would on it."

According to the report, Fedida would also refer to women as "c — s" openly in the office.

Ali wrote that he had spoken to "34 sources over the course of six months" consisting of current and former ABC News staff.

"To say she is an abusive figure is an understatement," a former ABC News member told the Huffington Post.

In a statement to Fox News, ABC News said: "There are deeply disturbing allegations in this story that we need to investigate, and we have placed Barbara Fedida on administrative leave while conducting a thorough and thorough investigation. These allegations do not represent values ​​and culture. from ABC News, where we strive to make everyone feel respected in a thriving, diverse and inclusive workplace. "

Fedida began working at ABC News in 1989 as a staff member for presenter Peter Jennings and had risen in the ranks among executives. After leaving the Disney-owned network in 2005 for an executive position on CBS News, Fedida returned to ABC News in 2011.

"Typically, a talent executive in a network news division is responsible for finding new talent and developing and working with current network talent. Fedida does all of this on ABC News, but her role and influence go far beyond that. beyond that. She is essentially a Goldston deputy and has been tasked with enforcing and dealing with all the difficult problems she does not want to handle, "Ali wrote, referring to ABC News president James Goldston.

Fedida reportedly despised the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) despite its role in raising diversity online. Unlike most network executives, she would skip the organization's annual convention.

A letter from NABJ was reportedly sent to Goldston aiming to increase diversity, which includes having a high-level black producer on each show and interviewing black candidates for all job offers.

However, Fedida, along with other executives, referred to the letter as a "black manifesto."

According to Ali, "dozens" of human resource complaints have been filed against Fedida over the years, and his conduct "has resulted in millions in confidential settlements, including at least one settlement involving allegations of racial discrimination."

"For years, Fedida's conduct, not just when it comes to race and racism, has been widely discussed in the media business. People have wondered how she has managed to keep her job. She and others have managed to kill stories about their behavior in the past, "Ali said.