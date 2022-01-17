ABC has renewed the popular medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” for the 19th season. The show, which is currently in its 18th season. The series is going to reprise for season 19 despite lead star Ellen Pompeo’s efforts to try and convince everybody that the show should end, reported the Independent. This is great news for fans of the show, who have been watching it since 2005 when it first aired on March 27th following an unprecedented pilot episode watched by 24 million viewers!

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’s brilliant creation,” said Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television.

What is Grey’s Anatomy about?

For those who do not know what the series is. The series follows “Surgical interns and their supervisors embark on a medical journey where they become part of heart-wrenching stories and make life-changing decisions in order to become the finest doctors” says the official synopsis.

When did Grey’s Anatomy’ first appear?

The series first appeared on March 27, 2005, on ABC Channel.

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy

The series is created by Shonda Rhimes. It has,

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey

Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang

Katherine Heigl as Izzie Stevens

Justin Chambers as Alex Karev

T. R. Knight as George O’Malley, and numerous others

What is the talk about the revival of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19?

Shonda Rhimes said, “We are so excited to welcome back our extraordinary cast, who will be joined by some remarkable new faces. The hospital staff at Grey Sloan Memorial is faced with a changing medical landscape in the 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy.” They’ll have to explore new ways to deliver healthcare in an era of increasingly unaffordable speciality care and complicated bureaucracy while treating patients whose lives and livelihoods often depend on cutting-edge innovation”.

‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ has been renewed for Season 19 with Ellen Pompeo returning as Meredith Grey. pic.twitter.com/0TgpTou4eC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 10, 2022

Sandra Oh said, “I’m thrilled to continue my journey with my talented Grey’s family. We have an exciting season ahead of us and I can’t wait to see what the writers come up with”. The renewal of Grey’s Anatomy for Season 19 comes as no surprise to loyal fans. The popular medical drama series stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jessica Capshaw, Jesse Williams, and Sarah Drew.

Critics response to Grey’s Anatomy’ series

The series reviews have been mostly positive. On Metacritic, the first season holds a score of 71 out of 100 based on 29 reviews, indicating “generally favourable reviews”. Reviewers from Entertainment Weekly praised Sandra Oh’s performance as Cristina Yang and labelled it “the most purely enjoyable hour in modern network television”, while The New York Times commented that Grey’s Anatomy is “a prime-time soap with an actual heart”; the Seattle Post-Intelligencer called it a show where “heartbreak happens so regularly you’ll start to set your watch by it”.”

Why you should watch the Grey’s Anatomy’ series?

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama television series created by Shonda Rhimes which debuted on ABC in the United States. It follows Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, as she progresses from an intern to a resident and finally to a fully-fledged surgeon at Seattle Grace Hospital. Along the way, she meets Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and her future husband. Meredith’s best friend is Cristina Yang, played by Sandra Oh, who also progresses from an intern to a resident at Seattle Grace Hospital over the course of the show.

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” Vernoff the Executive Producer said. The series has been described as showcasing “bright young things putting their lives on hold in order to grab this brass ring”.”Grey’s Anatomy creates vibrant characters that draw you into their world,” said ABC Entertainment Group president Steve McPherson. The character development of Grey’s Anatomy makes it possible for viewers to connect with them and relate with what they feel inside and outside the hospital.