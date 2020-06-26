Abolish the police? Black residents of Harlem say no as white liberals pressure him on video

Amid ongoing protests and Black Lives Matter activists calling for police abolition, a filmmaker decided to ask residents of two New York City neighborhoods what they thought of the left's proposal.

Ami Horowitz first went to the East Village in New York City, asking white liberals if they think it will help the black community. The responses showed apparent anger and hatred towards the police.

"Absolutely," replied a man. "They are monsters."

"I think they (the police) are disgusting," added another man. "I just hate the police and everything they stand for."

"Surveillance in this country is about keeping blacks down," said another white man, calling law enforcement an "occupying army" that "grew out of slave-capture patrols."

However, when Horowitz traveled to Malcolm X Boulevard in Harlem, he heard a different tune from black residents.

"I think they are full of garbage," one woman said of people calling for the police to be abolished. "I think they are being somewhat ignorant."

Another woman said, "I have family members who are police officers. I respect the police. I would not want to see a society without law."

"It would be worse than it is … robbery, looting, rape, murder," added another resident.

A man wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt said abolishing the police would be "suicide" and added: "There are too many criminals here. I would not feel safe."