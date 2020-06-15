About 19 Atlanta officers have resigned after the Rayshard Brooks shooting, says the Atlanta Police Foundation

About 19 Atlanta police officers resigned amid mounting civil unrest and falling morale after the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks last Friday.

The officers' resignations were confirmed by Dave Wilkinson, president and CEO of the Atlanta Police Foundation, who told WSB: "Morale is at its lowest point."

"We are now entering the third consecutive week of uncontrolled protests in which officers have worked 12-hour shifts seven days a week. As you can imagine, their stress levels are exacerbated by physical and emotional exhaustion, "said Wilkinson.

The announcement came moments after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed widespread protests against police after the death of a black man while in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer late last month. , and most recently, the 27-year-old Atlanta shooting death. Rayshard Brooks man.

Brooks was shot dead on Friday after he became combative as police attempted to arrest him in the parking lot of a Wendy & # 39; s restaurant. Brooks, who had failed a field sobriety test, grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and shot it while they were chasing him.

In the Atlanta shooting, Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the shots that killed Brooks, was fired, and the other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, was placed on desk duty. Police Chief Erika Shields resigned a day after the shooting.

"Morale is bad right now. A lot of anger and frustration directed at our police officers," Bottoms said during a press conference.

The Atlanta Police Department did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Associated Press contributed to this report..