About 80 percent of Americans say the country is 'out of control'

According to a new poll, an overwhelming majority of American voters believe that things are "out of control" in the country.

The most recent NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll asked the question "As far as the country is concerned these days, do you generally feel that things in the country are …", to which 80 percent of Respondents chose "out of control" versus 15 percent who chose "under control."

The past year of President Trump's first term has been incredibly challenging, asking him to handle the response to the global coronavirus pandemic and the national protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody. As such, the poll covered several topics, including approval ratings on Trump's handling of the current crises and electoral preferences between Trump and Joe Biden.

Most surprisingly, the survey indicated that 46 percent of voters believed that the current state of the economy was "poor" and 59 percent of voters were more concerned with police actions after the death of Floyd for "protests that have turned violent." – A concern for only 27 percent of voters.

Trump recorded a surprise victory last week when job numbers for May showed a drop rather than a sharp rise as many had predicted. Still, the survey was conducted before the job numbers came out. When asked who they would choose "if the presidential elections were held today," voters responded 49 percent for former Vice President Joe Biden versus 42 percent for Trump, with the rest unsure or choosing none.

The NBC News / WSJ poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.