About a fifth of adults in the US have moved due to Covid-19 or know someone who did, new study shows





About one in five adults in the US has moved or knows someone who did because of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a new study published Monday by the Pew Research Center.

While many of those who moved were students who lived on campus and were forced to leave when their campus closed, 28% of American adults who moved said they moved to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

Other reasons include financial, such as job loss, or being with family. According to the study, some needed a larger space for quarantine, especially those who now worked from home, while one person said they were traveling and unable to return home.

"We certainly found that young adults are more likely to have moved due to the pandemic," D & # 39; Vera Cohn, the study's author, told CNN. "The impact Covid-19 has had on young adults was the most surprising thing to me. The fact that many of them had to move, that someone moved into their homes, or that they knew someone else who moved just shows the phenomenon that people have to leave their homes because of the pandemic. "