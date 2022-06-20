My hero Academia volume 13 chapter 356 finally revealed who the creator of My hero academia’s name was. Who is this mysterious creator? Why did he choose to kill himself and become a ghost from the future? Where does it come from and what was going on at that time? This article will answer these questions and more. When Endeavor lost half of his arm, he analyzed this strange phenomenon and decided to investigate the effect his power had on the world. He first started studying the man who was attacking him, but quickly stumbled upon an even bigger mystery. Mister Endeavor is no longer a normal human after all. As he stated in volume 13 chapter 354, he is now a ghost who came to this world from the future.

Introduction to The My Hero Academia

One of the most popular anime series to come out in recent years is The My Hero Academia, which follows the story of a young boy named Izuku Midoriya who wants to become a superhero like his idol, All Might. It’s an exciting show that has a lot of strong female and male characters for viewers. In this article, I will be talking about the My Hero Academia Season 3 Episode 17 and how it relates to the manga’s storyline.

(Facts regarding Season 3 Episode 17)

Brief Synopsis of the episode:

The episode opens with a commentary on the heroic actions done by All Might to save a man and his daughter from falling off a bridge during an attempt to stop a speeding train. However, after saving the man and his daughter, All Might suddenly collapse, which prompts Gero Yama (All Might’s doctor) to warn Izuku not to see him since it would be bad for his health.

Names of the characters in The My Hero Academia

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Ayane Sakura as Ochako Uraraka

Misato Fukuen as Himiko Toga

Aoi Yuki as Tsuyu Asui

Marina Inoue as Momo Yaoyorozu

Kei Shindō as Kyouka Jirou

Yuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki

Junichi Suwabe as Shōta Aizawa

Toshiki Masuda as Eijiro Kirishima

Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya

Eri Kitamura as Mina Ashido

Kōki Uchiyama as Tomura Shigaraki

Nobuhiko Ok as Katsuki Bakugo

The storyline of The My Hero Academia

Ochaco Uraraka is one of the main protagonists in My Hero Academia. Originally born in rural Japan, Uraraka decided to move away from her family and attend U.A. High School, the most prestigious hero academy for people who want to be heroes and have powers called “Quirks.” Along with Izuku Midoriya, Tenya Iida, Shoto Todoroki, and others, she trained hard at U.A. High School and became a hero!

With their quirk, “Striker,” Uraraka and her friends now fight for justice and peace to protect everyone, who is also a hero. Ochako Uraraka is the main protagonist of My Hero Academia. For most of her life, she was raised by her family on the island of Hokkaido. A fun-loving girl with a cheerful personality, she wants to be seen as more than just a good student as she is determined to become a hero.

Our Heroes Academia’s Top 10 Wisest Female Personalities

Many of the characters in My Hero Academia are extremely intelligent, which is a pretty obvious trait considering the school they attend. But for those who want to know about their favorite heroines’ IQs and how those characters rank, here is a list of the top 10 smartest female characters from My Hero Academia. From quirky girls to omniscient counsels, this ranking covers all aspects of intelligence in this anime series.

The first character on this list is Momo Yaoyorozu. The first time we saw her was when she was working with the Creation Quirk and trying to win the tournament organized by the Minoru. This girl has a unique personality and a very peculiar appearance that helps her stand out from others. However, those features are not what make Momo top this list of the smartest My Hero Academia characters; it’s all about her skills.

