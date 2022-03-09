If you’re looking for a breathtaking Mexico romantic- comedy to watch then Acapulco is the place to be! Apple has renewed its bilingual comedy series Acapulco for a second season. The series’ debut season was well-received, adding to Apple’s growing library of original programming.

Acapulco returning for season 2, confirmed!

As for now, Acapulco’s release date has not yet been confirmed. It was only in March 2022, the series was renewed for a second season. Stay tuned to know about the series’ comeback for the second season.

What is Acapulco all about?

Acapulco follows the journey of Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arizona), who gets his dream job as a cabana boy at an exclusive resort in Acapulco, Mexico. The series is set in 1985, giving spectators a look into all that’s too big, with a soaked colour palette and uniforms garnished with gauche pink stripes. In the series, Máximo deals with the chaos of the resort, challenges at home, and in season two, he’ll be met with a new love interest. Season two will pick up exactly where the first season left off. The series also flashes ahead to the present day, where an Aged Máximo (Eugenio Derbez), who also narrates the series, returns to Acapulco, and intersects with colourful people from his past, with contrasting results.

Why you should watch Acapulco?

If you’re looking for a lighthearted, comedic drama set in Mexico – Acapulco is definitely the show for you! With its larger-than-life characters and intriguing plot lines, the Acapulco series will have you hooked from episode one. So what are you waiting for? Start binge-watching Acapulco season 1 now. According to on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, all of 15 critics’ reviews are positive, with an average rating of 7.4/10. “Acapulco,” according to the website, “is as sweetly nostalgic as it is utterly charming.”

Acapulco Series is inspired by the 2017 film!

Acapulco is based on the 2017 film How to Be a Latin Lover, which showcased Derbez. Acapulco’s multilingual format is part of the company’s plan to refocus stories and bring new voices into the streaming world.

Super excited to finally be able to announce the second season of our delightful, heartfelt show! Who’s ready to make a return trip to Las Colinas? #acapulco @AppleTVPlus https://t.co/YAs3e1a8WL — Austin Winsberg (@austinwinsberg) March 4, 2022

Who is in the cast of the Acapulco series?

The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman. The series is directed by Richard Shepard. Acapulco stars Eugenio Derbez as Maximo Gallardo Ramos, Fernando Carsa as Gullermo (Memo), Damián Alcázar as Don Pablo Bonilla, Camila Perez as Julia Gonzales, Chord Overstreet as Chad Davies, Vanessa Bauche as Nora Gallardo Ramos, Regina Reynoso as Sara Gallardo Ramos, Raphael Alejandro as Hugo, and Jessica Collins as Diane Davies among others.

What is the cast saying about the Acapulco series?

Eugenio Derbez said, “I’m very excited to be working on Acapulco, a series with an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait for the world to see it.” Fernando Carsa said, “It is an honour to participate in this project that Eduardo Cisneros, Jason Shuman and Austin Winsberg have put together. Working with Eugenio Derbez is a dream come true.” Damián Alcázar said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to work on such an important and exciting project as Acapulco alongside great actors like Eugenio Derbez and Fernando Cars.”

Vanessa Bauche said, “Acapulco is one of those projects that comes along once in a lifetime. I’m thrilled to be part of it.”With an all-star cast and crew, the Acapulco series is sure to be a hit! Be sure to check it out when it premieres on Apple TV+. By the time the second season arrives watch out for season 1 to catch up with the show!