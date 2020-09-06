Accepting International Payments Online in “The Boss”: Allied Wallet and its CEO, Dr Ahmad Khawaja’s discussion

Dr Ahmad Khawaja discusses the current state of the global e-commerce market in Start Your Business Magazine. He also talks about the ongoing success of his company Allied Wallet. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular international services for accepting payments online, in an article that was entitled as “The Boss.” Dr Ahmad Khawaja is recognized as a world-renowned entrepreneur and CEO of the Allied Wallet. He is regarded as a globally leading provider of online credit card processing. He also talks about the multi-currency merchant services. The Allied Wallet is basically a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway. Allied Wallet enables different websites and mobile devices to accept payments and he also puts all of it in simple words saying that the industry is anything but simple.

Allied Wallet and its unique business practices

Ahmad Khawaja discusses the unique business practices that Allied Wallet relies upon. He also talks about the difference that must be accounted for accepting easy payments online beyond the domestic borders. Allied Wallet believes it in the early days of e-commerce, and thus, says that educating people was the key. He says that it was difficult to walk into meetings knowing that a bank was so behind from a technical perspective, and thus, a huge portion of the pitch involved educating them on systems and protocol. Dr Ahmad Khawaja said that while the other CEOs were enjoying golf and buying yachts, he has been flying around the world to ensure that Allied Wallet remains at the forefront of card payment technology. He even said that he had decided that he won’t rest until he had changed the concept of e-commerce transactions. We have developed a simple yet intelligent system that can be adapted safely and securely, and until people recognize this, he won’t take a pause. He went on saying that he had to incorporate a lot of tasks, starting from that of the processing of payments to that of easy transactions as well as seeing the security concerns of the clients.

Ahmad Khawaja held the company to its success

