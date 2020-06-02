Accidental Origin of Lord of the Rings’ Boromir/Mordor Meme Revealed

Peter Jackson revealed that Sean Bean's iconic Boromir / Mordor meme from Lord of the Rings it was an accidental consequence of a delayed script. The trilogy is remembered for many moments, but perhaps the most iconic meme on the Internet comes The Lord of the rings is the one presented by Bean.

The original video sees Bean looking at his lap and saying: "You don't just walk towards Mordor," before looking up and forming a ring with your hand. That moment was co-opted and turned into a meme. The meme was particularly popular in the late 2000s and early 2010s, appearing almost daily online.

In the last episode of Josh Gad's YouTube series, Gathered apart, the Lord of the Rings The cast held a virtual meeting through Zoom. During the hour-long episode, the cast discussed various moments in the trilogy. At one point, Gad mentioned the iconic meme to Bean and asked him to say the dialogue. This sparked laughter from the entire cast, before director Peter Jackson stepped in and explained how it came to be. He said Bean's dialogue was only written the night before and was given to the actor the morning of the shooting. As a result, Bean had the speech etched on his leg, which made him look at him to see his lines.

That resulted in the iconic moment Bean looks at his lap and the speech taped to his knee, before looking up again. Jackson's revelation caused more laughter from the assembled cast, and encouraged everyone to watch the scene again and take note of each time Bean has to revise his script.

The news does not change the power of the moment or the humor of the meme, but it does shed light on a film that has experienced a life far beyond the limits of its original context. It's a funny anecdote that shows that often the best pieces of film are not the ones planned months in advance, but can sometimes be spontaneous choices made as a result of circumstance.

Boromir's depiction of Bean was not remarkable only at the time, of course. His death is also an iconic part of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and led many fans to notice that he appears to have been killed onscreen in various memorable ways in past roles. So much so, that Bean now refuses to take roles where his character dies.

