According to a weekly Census Bureau survey, nearly 30 million Americans did not have enough food to eat.

"It would help with the purchase," said Webb, who lives in Benson, North Carolina. "Every now and then there would be instant mashed potatoes."

Then the choroanvirus hit, and security precautions forced the pantry to close its doors.

Webb, 71, and her husband are still eating, although "it might not be fancy meals as people would like." she said. "But we are not going to starve."

But he is still stretching meals as much as he can. A large batch of spaghetti, for example, will last 2 to 4 meals, Webb says.

"There were times when I don't want my husband to hear this, I made sure he had food," she said. "I just ate enough to keep going."

Webb is one of the millions of Americans facing food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic and the economic consequences that have followed.

This week, the US Census Bureau released the results of a survey in which nearly 30 million of the 249 million respondents said they did not have enough to eat sometime in the week before July 21. It was the largest number of people reporting that there was not enough food since The Census began tracking that information in early May.

According to data released Wednesday, about 23.9 million people said they "sometimes" did not have enough to eat, while 5.4 million said they "often" did not have enough to eat, a statement Webb says applies to she.

"It has been stressful," he said. "I have to do what is necessary to take care of (my husband) and myself."

Disproportionate impact on communities of color.

Food insecurity equals inadequate access to food for a healthy and nutritional diet. It is separate from hunger, which the United States Department of Agriculture describes as a physiological condition that can result from food insecurity.

Before the pandemic, there were an estimated 37.2 million Americans who were potentially food insecure, according to Katie Fitzgerald, director of operations for Feeding America, a national network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

But the group projects that food insecurity will only worsen in the coming months.

"We believe that in the next 12 months we are seeing 54.3 million Americans who are estimated to be food insecure," Fitzgerald told CNN. "There are 17 million more Americans, an increase of about 46%."

Like unemployment and poverty, and the virus itself, food insecurity disproportionately affects communities of color, women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities, Fitzgerald says.

"Those disparities have only been exacerbated by this crisis," he said. "Just as Covid-19 has disproportionately impacted people of color, so have high levels of food insecurity."

There have also been spikes in food insecurity among people working in certain industries. Fitzgerald points to states like Nevada and Hawaii, which have large service industries that have been hit hard by the pandemic due to a drop in tourism.

Food banks and other charitable groups have offered crucial help. In Utah, hundreds of families in the Salt Lake Valley have received food thanks to the non-profit organization Farmers Feeding Utah, reports KSTU, a CNN affiliate.

When Irene Middleton heard she could get free local meat and produce, "she just went and ran in the truck and left," she told the station. "I'm still in my pajamas!"

"Thanks to Covid," Middleton told KSTU, "we were $ 2,000 behind on all our bills."

And approximately 1,500 families recently received a week of food from the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, according to CNN affiliate KABC.

"We really need help these days," Sonia Martinez told KABC. "This is very difficult."

Increased demand in food banks.

However, food banks face their own challenges as they respond to the crisis, says Fitzgerald.

The first is the increase in demand. Since the start of the pandemic, Feeding America food banks have seen a 50% increase in the number of people they serve compared to the same time last year. Food banks estimate that just under 30% of those being served are seeking charitable food assistance for the first time.

Supply is another obstacle. Although the network generally relies on donations, Feeding America recently had to buy food to distribute. Things are made more difficult by limitations in the food supply chain.

In addition, food banks face a shortage of volunteers. Many thrive on face-to-face interaction, Fitzgerald says, but some have had to close volunteer centers due to the coronavirus. About 52% of Feeding America food banks need more voluntary support, compared to 37% in May.

Due to these challenges and the risk of increased food insecurity, Feeding America wants to see the federal government increase SNAP benefits through the economic downturn and extend the EBT Pandemic, a program introduced this year to help families with children who are They previously relied on free or reduced-price lunches.

"The economy has not yet returned to where it should be so that people can work and feed their families," he said. "This will still require significant additional federal and state support."