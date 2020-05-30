According to officials, the second Portland coronavirus outbreak likely originated from Townsend Farms





A new COVID-19 outbreak has affected Portland and appears to have been traced to Townsend Farms Cannery located in Multnomah and Washington counties. The 48 of 350 people who arrived in the Portland area between May 23 and 24 are reportedly affected, possibly more based on the results of tests conducted in those areas. According to KGW.com, health officials believe the people who came to Oregon were already infected with the strain and are still determining where they originated from. Some were seasonal workers who came to the subway during Memorial Day weekend. The company and state officials collaborated to conduct tests for all workers once they arrived. "People employed in agriculture are essential workers. They are also a vital part of our community," said OHA Director Patrick Allen. "The agricultural work environment can put them at greater risk of infection with a contagious disease like COVID-19, and we must do everything we can to reduce that risk." News of the outbreak first appeared on Wednesday, when it was revealed that there were 71 new cases of COVID-19. All 41 of them came from Multnomah County. The identity of the company was initially kept secret by officials. However, Townsend Farm was singled out by the Oregonian in a report, and OHA finally issued its stake Thursday. Later, the director of the Multnomah County Communicable Diseases Program, Kim Toevs, explained that it was routine practice not to disclose a company's identity to the public about outbreaks. The OHA along with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and Multnomah and Washington counties are now working with Townsend Farms to ensure infection control and ensure that safety measures are in place. "As a regular point of practice, do not we do a public notification of a company workplace where there is an outbreak … unless we consider that there are employees or customers or some kind of public contact that we have not been able to contact the people we need to meet, "Toevs said .

For Townsend Farms, this is not the first time they have faced an outbreak during the pandemic. In April, 53 employees became ill at their Fairview location, according to Toevs. The documents show that the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration has received nine workplace-related COVID complaints about Townsend Farms since March.

[TagsToTranslate] Townsend farms




