According to reports, MCU's Shang-Chi will be working to [SPOILERS]

Having been one of the many productions forced to close due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings It has not yet been given the go-ahead to resume filming yet, but at least director Destin Daniel Cretton will have enough time to put the finishing touches on the film after it was delayed until May 2021 as part of the Universe Phase. Marvel Cinematic Four Reorganizations.

Although many official plot details have yet to be revealed, the established videos have begun to circulate online, with eagle-eyed fans dissecting them frame by frame in an effort to try to uncover any information they can. What we do know is that the mandarin is ready to be Shang-Chi main antagonist, solidifying reconstitution of iron Man 3 Trevor Slattery's big twist that started in the Everyone salutes King One-ShotBut a new rumor suggests that the main character might not start the film at odds with Tony Leung's terrorist leader.

Admittedly, this info comes from 4Chan and should be taken with a fairly large handful of salt, but it matches some of the things we've heard about the movie. According to the reported leak, the title character will grow up working for the Mandarin, and Awkwafina is said to be playing Shang-Chi's sister, Fah Lo Suee, and the two will be the villain's foster children who have been raised to believe that Las Nefarious actions of the Mandarin are carried out for the common good.

Click to enlarge

The leak also mentions Shang-Chi's participation in an underground wrestling tournament, which is something we've heard from our own sources, but goes on to say that the entire story will take place during the Snap, and that would seemingly relate to Some of the Background Easter eggs seen in the leaked videos.

We won't know if any of this will be true until Marvel publishes some concrete plot information, but the idea that the main character has the big bad as his adoptive father and makes his offer would certainly allow Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings to give a new twist to the worn tropes that come with each superhero origin story.