According to the researchers, the three-dimensional models show & # 39; unpleasant effects & # 39; from Netflix, television, to see binging

Netflix and sick.

Researchers have built haunting digital sculptures that illustrate the physical cost that hours and hours of television can have on the human body.

OnlineGambling.com commissioned the creation of three-dimensional models that show the bodily harm compulsive observation can cause the human body over time, caused by lack of exercise, poor diet, and a sedentary lifestyle.

"From obesity and posture damage to premature aging and bloodshot eyes, these are just some of the unpleasant effects this unhealthy lifestyle could cause," reads an introduction to the series of images. , called "Meet Eric & Hannah: The Netflix Bingers".

The interactive site offers data on symptoms caused by overcrowding on television, including an increased risk of bowel cancer, rounded shoulders, and poor posture, as well as unflattering figures on Netflix.

“Since staying home more because of the coronavirus pandemic, on average, 44% of surveyed residents in Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom admitted to using streaming services rather than video calls with friends, playing video games , board games and even work. "The site says.

Netflix is ​​known to have side effects for both the body and the mind. A 2018 study found that the streaming giant could be killing sex, offering an alternative for many couples watching late-night shows who otherwise would have been doing the writing. Another study, from 2019, found that the average person spends 78,000 massive hours of their life watching television. Of that number, nearly 3,000 hours are spent deciding what to look at, the study states.

Netflix recently announced that it will begin to cancel the accounts of those users who do not use it at all. Starting in May, Netflix began asking customers who had not seen anything in 12 months if they wanted to keep their membership. Accounts that do not confirm will have their subscription automatically canceled.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.