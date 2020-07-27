When many churches closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, hardly anyone believed that they would remain closed until the end of the year. However, that is now a growing trend for various houses of worship.

Andy Stanley, pastor of North Point Community Church in Atlanta, Georgia, recently announced that the 30,000-member church plans to remain closed until the end of the year after an increase in COVID-19 cases, citing health, safety and the Tracking the contract is "almost impossible".

While only five percent of pastors surveyed Last week, the nonpartisan group Barna Group said they did not expect to have in-person worship services until the end of 2020, the number is growing.

In May, none of the pastors said they planned to close until the end of the year, Christian Headlines reported.

The results come from Barna's "State of the Church" investigation, which also found that, as of May, nearly half of church adults had not broadcast online services for at least four weeks and one in three Christians Practitioners had simply stopped attending church during the pandemic.

"Some of these numbers can attest to the role of the physical community in encouraging church attendance and regular engagement," wrote David Kinnaman, president of Barna. "Like religious leaders across the country, we've been asking, what do Christians value most in their weekly worship experience? Are these some of the things that are difficult to replicate in digital services?"

Fewer than half of pastors surveyed said their churches are serving in person, down from 56 percent in late June.

Following Stanley's announcement, other megachurches, such as Crossroads Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, also said they would close the building until the end of the year, occasionally holding outdoor events.

"The church has never been designed to be limited to buildings," Senior Pastor Brian Tome told WLWT. "Look around the world and through history, you will find people of faith who have thrived and grown without haze machines, free coffee, or parking equipment."