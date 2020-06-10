ACE Speedway ordered to close after running races for nearby crowds despite virus restrictions







The state health department closed a North Carolina race track on Monday after it conducted a series of auto races to crowds close to capacity despite coronavirus restrictions still in place aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) issued the eight-page reduction order to Ace Speedway in Alamance County, alleging that a fourth event planned for June 19 places the North Carolina public on "imminent risk" and could lead to a tense health system, and therefore had to be closed.

Governor Roy Cooper had banned the gatherings of more than 25 people in the state as part of his extensive coronavirus restrictions when he issued an executive order on May 20 to stop the spread of Covid-19.

But ACE Speedway held races on May 23, May 30 and June 6, attracting at least 2,000 spectators each and one race with possibly as many as 4,000, the NCDHHS said in its order. Their most recent meeting, according to CNN affiliate WFMY, was not promoted as a race, but as a "peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere."

Protests have occurred in US cities. USA And across the world, sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis, and thousands of people have taken to the streets demanding justice for Floyd, as well as The End of Racial Inequality and Police Brutality. But the June 6 event was, in fact, a stock car race, according to the reduction order, which said more than 2,000 people "sat, stood, and cheered for several hours, often shoulder to shoulder at tribunes ". That seemed to be the last straw for the state. However, it is not clear who will enforce the order. Alamance County Sheriff Terry S. Johnson has already said he would not enforce restrictions on the crowd, calling the state's goal of ACE Speedway unfair. "I discovered, through research and contacts with other sheriffs in the state, that numerous Go Cart race tracks and circuits were run this weekend in North Carolina without any action being taken on those owners or even warnings being given." Johnson said in a letter to the governor. office on Saturday, according to CNN affiliate WXII. "This greatly worries me knowing that my citizens have basically been singled out for the same alleged violations that are occurring across the state of North Carolina." CNN could not confirm that there were other violations of the large crowd as he said. An email sent to Sheriff Johnson Tuesday was not returned. Ace Speedway did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN. Alamance County has at least 553 coronavirus cases and 31 deaths, according to the county's website. North Carolina has at least 36,862 coronavirus cases and 1,068 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

CNN's Dianne Gallagher, Artemis Moshtaghian, and Keith Allen contributed to this report.