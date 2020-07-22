ACLU and Sierra Club take the border wall lawsuit to the Supreme Court

The request made Wednesday is part of an ongoing legal fight over the use of $ 2.5 billion from the Pentagon to build parts of the wall along the southwest border.

Legal proceedings on Defense Department funds stem from Trump's national emergency declaration on the U.S.-Mexico border last year. Trump extended the statement last February, even as border arrests began to decrease.

Last month, a federal appeals court ruled against Trump, arguing that the administration does not have the authority to divert funds from the Pentagon to build additional barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The Trump administration has lost in all lower courts, but is still rushing to complete the president's border wall before the Supreme Court can review the merits of this case," said Dror Ladin, staff attorney for the National Security Project. of the ACLU, in a statement. . "If the administration is successful, there will be no construction of the border wall to stop by the time the Supreme Court hears this case."