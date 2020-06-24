ACLU files a complaint alleging the first known case of mistaken arrest based on facial recognition identification





According to the complaint, Robert Williams was entering the driveway of his home in Farmington Hills, Michigan, one January afternoon when a police vehicle suddenly stopped and blocked him. Officers jumped up and put Williams under arrest as his wife and children. He watched from his door and took him to a detention center half an hour away in Detroit. There, he spent the next 30 hours in what his lawyers describe as a "crowded and dirty cell."

Detroit police believed Williams was responsible for stealing multiple watches from a local Shinola store. But it turns out that the police were wrong – misled by a computer algorithm, according to the ACLU. The Detroit Police Department did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

As the country boasts decades of police practices that have disproportionately affected black and brown communities, the incident hints at the personal cost that average Americans caused by the rapid spread of facial recognition by the police, and the enormous potential of such technology to misidentify people of color.

Facial recognition systems generally use software to link an image of a face with those stored in a database. The technology has been used everywhere, from concerts to airports, but privacy and civil liberties advocates, technologists, and lawmakers increasingly scrutinize it for concerns about algorithmic discrimination.