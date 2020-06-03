ACLU files lawsuit on behalf of journalists in Minnesota







"Last week was marked by an extraordinary escalation of illegal force that deliberately attacks journalists," the ACLU says in the Wednesday presentation.

The organization says it also intends to file lawsuits in other states, as members of the media have been impacted in more than a dozen states as protesters take to the streets to demand justice for the death of George Floyd and other black Americans at the hands of the police.

"We are facing a large-scale assault on First Amendment press freedom," said Brian Hauss, staff attorney for the ACLU Speech, Privacy and Technology Project, in a statement. "We will not let these official abuses go unanswered. This is the first of many lawsuits the ACLU intends to bring across the country. Law enforcement officers who attack journalists will be held accountable."

Reporters have been arrested by police from Florida to Nevada; thrown by police rubber bullets fired by police from Washington, D.C. to California; and attacked by protesters from Arizona to Pennsylvania. In one of the most high-profile examples, a The CNN crew was briefly detained Friday by Minnesota State Police on live television. The state governor apologized for the unfair arrest.

The US Press Freedom Tracker USA Said on tuesday It has counted 211 "press freedom violations" since the start of George Floyd's protests last week, which in some cases have sparked riots. Group records show "more than 33 arrests, 143 assaults (118 by police, 25 by others), 35 equipment / newsroom damage" as of Tuesday night. The large number of violations in the press is in part a reflection of the full extent of the unrest, but it is also an indication of something sinister on the job. Many of the journalists affected have said they felt attacked; in some cases, the video has clearly suggested yes. Some commentators have linked widespread incidents to a broader climate of hostility against the media. "In all the cases that we know of, there are strong indications that the officers knew that the journalist was a member of the press," said the Committee of Reporters for Press Freedom. in a letter to the Minnesota authorities on Tuesday. "Any attack on reporters for doing their job, keeping the public informed during an extraordinary period of civil unrest, is outside the bounds of a free society," the Reporters Committee said in a letter signed by 115 media outlets and others. defense groups. CNN was one of the signatories. This was the largest coalition to sign such a letter in the Reporters Committee's 50-year history. "We will send similar letters to other jurisdictions across the country," said a spokeswoman. The letter called for protocols "to protect journalists and ensure that the public is informed." "Indicate to your officers and staff that the arrest or physical attack of a journalist who complies with reasonable police orders is a clearly established violation of the First Amendment." "Take swift action to discipline any officer who has arrested or assaulted a journalist involved in news gathering."

"Inform your officers that they themselves may be subject to legal liability for violating these rights." "Make sure crowd control tactics are appropriate and proportionate, and designed to avoid collateral damage to journalists covering the protests. "Continue to exempt members of the media from mobility restrictions, including, and especially, curfews." "Disclose all information about arrests or physical interactions with the press to the public to allow them to assess the legitimacy of police conduct." The list may be a type of plan for other states, other police departments, and other crises. New accounts of restricted and abused reporters arrived Tuesday night as curfews were applied in major cities.









