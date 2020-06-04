ACLU Sues Minnesota Law Enforcement For Treatment Of Journalists During Riots

The American Civil Liberties Union this week filed a lawsuit against several Minnesota law enforcement agencies alleging they raped journalists constitutional rights by interfering with your coverage of protests and riots in the Minneapolis area following the death of George Floyd in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The lawsuit, which features freelance journalist Jared Goyette as its primary and only plaintiff, says law enforcement agencies violated the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights of journalists by interfering with their news coverage, using force and force threats to limit journalists. "freedom of movement", and did so without giving journalists a reasonable "warning and opportunity to disperse" when ordered by the police.

"The police are using violence and threats to discourage the media from vigorously reporting on protests and police conduct in public places," Teresa Nelson, legal director of the ACLU of Minnesota, said in a statement. statement. "We depend on a free press to hold the police and the government accountable for their actions, especially at a time like this, when the police have brutally murdered one of our community members, and we must ensure that justice is done."

He added: "Attacking journalists further erodes public confidence."

The lawsuit lists the Minneapolis government, along with two Minneapolis Police Department officials, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, a Minnesota state patrol colonel, and two unidentified police officers as defendants.

The lawsuit aims to represent not only Goyette, but also other members of the media who "in the future will observe and record the protest activity and conduct of law enforcement officers" in Minneapolis as a class action. .

In Goyette's specific case, the lawsuit alleges that "he was deliberately attacked and shot with a rubber bullet during the course of his reporting activities." It also lists numerous cases of journalists who were wounded by gas and other non-lethal tactics that police used to push back crowds of people on the streets of Minneapolis and several cases of journalists who were arrested. That includes CNN journalist Omar Jiménez, who was handcuffed on live television while apparently making efforts to comply with police orders.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz he apologized personally Jiménez, who was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol, online Wednesday.

"Thank you for the professionalism, thank you for your understanding, and I am deeply sorry," said Walz. "And you may know that we have made other mistakes in this regard in making sure you have access. But protocols and everything else, as we are learning, have to change because we have to create the space for you to tell the story."

Goyette, in a tweet about the lawsuit, said the police interfered with his reporting work, an accusation similar to what the ACLU lawsuit says constitutes a violation of the journalist's First Amendment rights.

"When I was hit by a police shell, an incident that is now part of a @ACLUMN class action lawsuit against the MPD, I was trying to document what was happening to this man and the efforts of people like @JaymalGreen to keep him alive," said. "I never had a chance to finish."

On Wednesday, the judge in the case ordered the defendants to file an answer by Friday. The judge also made an argument for Monday at 3 p.m. on motions filed by Goyette and the ACLU to certify their class and obtain a temporary restraining order against law enforcement agencies that would prevent them from arresting journalists or using force against them, including non-lethal projectiles and pepper spray.