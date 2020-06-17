Act Justice Act ’: What's in the Senate Republican Police Reform Bill?

Senate Republicans on Wednesday unveiled their "Justice Law" police reform legislation to hold officers accountable.

Senator Tim Scott, the Republican Party's only African-American senator, spearheaded the legislation in the wake of George Floyd's death and nationwide protests demanding racial justice, including calls by activists to dismantle police departments. He framed the legislation as a bridge between the police and communities of color.

The Senate bill came after last week Democrats in the House revealed their own "Police Justice Act."

This is what is in the Republican bill:

Chokeholds

The bill would discourage bottlenecks by withholding federal grants from departments that allow for such deadly restraint. President Trump issued an executive order Tuesday that would ban strangulation, except in life-threatening situations.

Increased collection of data on the use of force.

The bill states that currently only 40 percent of law enforcement officers contribute to the FBI's collection of national use of force data, and there is no official system to track police shootings. Under the Justice Act, state and local governments would be required to report to the FBI any use of force by a law enforcement officer causing injury and any discharge of a firearm.

Increased record retention

The bill would require law enforcement agencies to maintain employment and disciplinary records of law enforcement officers for 30 years and to review the records as part of the hiring process.

Tracking the "do not touch" order

The bill would establish the "Breonna Taylor Notification Act" to track no-hit orders to analyze their intent and effectiveness. Such arrest warrants used to be rare, but Taylor, 26, was killed after Kentucky police used a no-hit order to enter her Louisville home.

Making lynching a federal crime

While largely symbolic, Congress has tried to make lynching a federal crime for decades, as other types of killings are generally prosecuted at the state and local levels.

Increased penalties for false police reports

The bill would impose more severe penalties on officers who falsify police reports. It would add a new criminal sanction for falsifying reports regarding civil rights violations resulting in serious injury or death, imposing a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Improved financing for body cameras

Through a federal grant program, the Justice Department would match investments in body cameras used by police officers, authorizing $ 100 million each year between 2021 and 2025. The program would impose financial penalties if officers do not use cameras correctly. .

Study on the social situation of black men and boys.

The bill would commission a study long sought by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi that would go beyond police brutality and consider education, health care, financial status and crime.

Funding for training on alternative uses of force, downscaling and duty to intervene

The bill would create a standardized curriculum to train in alternative uses of force and respond to behavioral health crises and publicly list the law enforcement agencies that mandate this training. It would also establish and provide funds for an officer training program to know when to intervene if they see their colleagues abuse their use of force.

Prohibit sexual abuse by law enforcement

The bill would close a law enforcement consent gap to prohibit officers from sexually abusing the people they arrest, and to track reports of sexual abuse by law enforcement officers to be reported to Congress after one year.

African American History Museum to train law enforcement personnel in the history of racism

The bill would fund an educational program for the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture to create a police training program on the history of racism in the United States.