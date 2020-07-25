Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan says positioning federal agents in Seattle & # 39; just makes sense & # 39;

Criticism of the deployment of federal agents, who have a "responsibility" to protect American cities, is without justification, CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said Saturday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Morgan said the strategic positioning in Seattle was "perfect," as leaders there put policy on public safety.

"(The US Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf) would be abdicating his responsibility based on what we are seeing and based on the past violence that we have seen in Seattle so as not to propose resources in case there is violence in Seattle that we're seeing in Portland, "he said. "It just makes sense and it's common sense."

"Again, Title 40, US 1350. I encourage everyone to read that. He says to the secretary, you will, you must protect these federal facilities," Morgan said.

The commissioner rejected claims agents who roamed the streets and illegally drove away protesters.

"Again, that is just a lie. That is not what is happening," he said. "We are there defending that federal court against violence."

"We have individuals, criminals, not protesters, every night that they go there armed with weapons. From knives to pistols, bats and levers: They are trying to set that building on fire," Morgan added. "That's the truth."

"And so when you see a federal agent or broker in Portland, it's because they are going to arrest someone with probable cause who has tried to set the building on fire or assault them. And I support them 100 percent," he said. the hosts of "Fox & Friends Weekend".

Morgan also said that any claim that the protests would remain peaceful were it not for the presence of these officers is "absurd."

"I mean, it's unbelievable. So, the mayor in Portland is saying that federal agents and officials, 'Go home, stop doing your legal authority and watch criminals burn down the US justice seat in the I usually do. Look, "he said.

"So instead of telling criminals to go home, he tells federal agents that they do their job of protecting Americans from going home. It is outrageous, ridiculous, and dangerous," Morgan concluded.