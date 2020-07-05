Acting CBP Commissioner on Border Patrol deployed to Portland amid riots: "Where are the local political leaders?"

Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Mark Morgan asked: "Where are the local political leaders?" after the violence shook Portland, Oregon, overnight, and Border Patrol agents were called in to help.

"What we saw in Portland last night was criminal and we stood firm with our federal partners to resist that," Morgan told "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday.

Portland police declared riots around 11 p.m. Local time Saturday as Independence Day marked the 38th consecutive day of civil unrest in the city.

The videos showed graffiti painted on downtown buildings and showed a fire burning as a crowd gathered.

Journalist Andy Ngo, writing on Twitter, claimed that protesters were burning American flags "while shouting BLM and antifa slogans."

"These are not protesters, they are criminals who got together and organized and planned and actually brought weapons, brought shields, brought frozen water bottles, rocks, laser beams, weapons with the intention of destroying a federal building and damaging agents of the law, Morgan said Sunday.

He added: "I don't care what their ideological beliefs are, their political affiliation, violence, we should all be united, it's wrong."

He went on to say that he is pleased that President Trump "understands the importance of law and order and is a cornerstone of American society."

Riots in Portland and other cities have continued since the death of George Floyd on May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis. The death sparked demands for greater police accountability, including calls to "eliminate the police" to cities to cut police department budgets, or even eliminate police departments.

Morgan said "one of the criminals" was "trying to attack one of the CBP employees while they were arresting him" overnight.

He went on to say that, according to the situation report, "a pipeline bomb, a fused incendiary device, and a machete were actually discovered during that search."

"Think about the deadly consequences of criminal actions," he added.

Morgan continued saying: "It is a game for them, it is a mortal game".

"It is serious. This is about law and order. We must be united," he continued. "Where are the local political leaders, standing up, saying that this is outrageous, that it is wrong and that these individuals should cease, give up and be arrested? Where are they? "

Morgan noted that the United States sheriffs, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI "have committed many resources to ensure that these people are arrested and prosecuted throughout the law for the criminals that they are. "

"We are harming peaceful and legal protesters when we call these individuals protesters," said Morgan. "They are not. They are criminal thugs with an agenda.

"We are going to intensify the use of force that is needed to repel these criminals and apprehend and prosecute them," Morgan continued.

He added: "We are not straying from our federal facilities as police departments in some communities do. We stayed."

