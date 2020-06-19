Acting DHS chief responds to Supreme Court DACA ruling "very troubling", says program is "clearly illegal"

The Supreme Court ruling against the Trump administration's efforts to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is "very troubling," acting acting secretary of homeland security said Thursday, Chad Wolf.

"What I can tell you is that the DACA program is clearly illegal," Wolf told "Hannity."

SUPREME COURT RULES AGAINST TRUMP'S OFFER OF ADMINISTRATION TO END THE DACA PROGRAM

"What we saw under the Obama administration … is that they did this program from scratch, they did it on a dime," Worlf continued. "This administration has given a lot of thought to this … decided to cut this illegal program down for a series of six months and again, what we have is a Supreme Court that says that's not good enough, you have to go back and consider that, and that worries me a lot. "

In a decision 5-4, with Supreme Court President John Roberts joining his liberal counterparts to draft the opinion, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the order to terminate DACA violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which sets forth the regulatory procedures for federal agencies.

Wolf explained that the court's decision was based on technicalities and not on the actual merit of the program.

"Today's Supreme Court, in his view, said the Department of Homeland Security has the authority to rescind it … they just didn't like the way they were doing it," he explained.

Wolf said the administration has been "begging Congress" to figure out what to do with DACA recipients, but said lawmakers "have decided not to do it over and over again."

"Congress is the right role to do this," he urged.

"The president has been clear … and he wants a legal solution and not a political solution to this problem."

"(We are) very disappointed with today's decision, but we will continue to do so."

