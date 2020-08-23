Acting DHS secretary addresses report that he was not appointed legally

The Department of Homeland Security’s acting Secretary Chad Wolf responds to the Government Accountability Office reaffirming its decision that the appointments of the top two officials at the Department of Homeland Security were invalid.

