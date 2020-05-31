Active cancer increases the risk of death in patients with COVID-19







COVID-19 and progressive cancer patients had a five-fold increase in 30-day mortality risk, compared to COVID-19 positive cancer patients who were in remission or had no evidence of cancer, according to the data. of the COVID-19 and Cancer Consortium Register (CCC19).

Other independent risk factors for death in patients with COVID-19 and cancer were advanced age, male sex, previous smoking, number of comorbidities, performance status of the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) of 2 or more and treatment with hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin.

In fact, patients who received hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin had a nearly three times greater risk of death than patients who had not received the combination. However, this finding was of "uncertain validity due to a high risk of residual confusion; for example, patients who received this combination were more likely to have severe illness or more likely to be hospitalized," said Jeremy L. Warner, MD, from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dr. Warner presented these findings at an online press conference. Additional findings from the CCC19 registry will be presented as part of the virtual scientific program of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

"Severe impact" in cancer patients

"For people with cancer, the impact of COVID-19 is especially severe, whether or not they have been exposed to the virus. Cancer patients are often older adults, often with other underlying conditions, and their immune systems may be suppressed by cancer, or due to chemotherapy, radiation, or other treatment, "said ASCO President Howard A. Burris III, MD, who moderated the press conference but was not involved in studying the CCC19 registry data.

"ASCO members tell us that they have had to delay or modify treatment plans to reduce patients' risk of infection, and we are unclear what the impact of these changes will be. Delays in cancer detection and diagnosis they are also a major concern. " Dr. Burris continued.

"This confirms reports that have come out of other centers, including other parts of the world, where they have found that people who have cancer and COVID-19 have a worse outcome," said Andrew T. Chan, MD, MPH, of General Hospital. from Massachusetts in Boston, who was not involved in the investigation.

Dr. Chan's group has developed a COVID-19 symptom study app to define whether people living with cancer are at increased risk for infections, as well as whether cancer is an independent risk factor for cancer. COVID-19 severity or mortality.

"Using data from our app, we were able to demonstrate that people who reported living with cancer had an increased risk of developing COVID and were more likely to be hospitalized relative to COVID," Dr. Chan said in an interview.

Study details

The CCC19 registry collects information from 104 participating institutions in the United States and Canada, as well as anonymous data from people in the United States, Argentina, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

The sample of 928 patients presented by Dr. Warner was balanced by sex. The median age was 66 years, and 30% of the patients were 75 years or older.

Overall, 39% of patients were on active cancer therapy, and 43% had measurable disease. Breast cancer was the most common diagnosis, followed by prostate cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, lymphomas, and thoracic cancers.

Two thirds of the patients (68%) had an ECOG performance status of 0 or 1.8% had a performance status of 2 and 5% had a status of 3 or 4. The remaining patients had an unknown performance status.

Just over half of the patients (52%) were never smokers, 37% were former smokers, and 5% were current smokers. The remaining 6% of patients had unknown smoking.

At a median follow-up of 21 days, 121 patients (13%) had died. All deaths occurred within 30 days of COVID-19 diagnosis. Among the patients who died, 78 were male, 64 were former smokers, 70 were 75 years or older, 41 had active or stable cancer, 25 had progressive cancer, and 42 had an ECOG performance status of 2 or more.

In total, 466 patients were hospitalized and 106 in this group (23%) died. Among the 132 patients admitted to an ICU, 50 (38%) died, including 27 patients aged 75 years and over, and 15 with an ECOG performance status of 2 or more. Of the 116 patients who required intubation, 50 (43%) died, including 26 who were 75 years of age or older and 11 who had a functional status of 2 or older.

It's still early, and it will take a larger sample size with longer follow-up to get a fuller picture of how COVID-19 affects subsets of specific patients over time, Dr. Warner said.

ASCO has established its own COVID-19 registry to collect short-term and longitudinal data during the pandemic.

"We will be able to learn about how the pandemic has affected cancer care delivery as well as the long-term effects of COVID-19 in cancer patients and understand which care approaches work best," said Richard L. Schilsky, MD, ASCO Medical Director and Executive Vice President, during the briefing.

The study of the CCC19 registry data was supported in part by the National Institutes of Health and the American Cancer Society. Dr. Warner disclosed shares / ownership at HemOnc.org, consulting for IBM and Westat, and IBM travel expenses. Dr. Burris, Dr. Schilsky, and Dr. Chan reported no relevant revelations for the study.

SOURCE: Warner J L et al. ASCO 2020, Summary LBA110.

