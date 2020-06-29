Activist suggests replacing the DC Emancipation Memorial with the Harriet Tubman memorial: "fair and equitable"

DC Council candidate Marcus Goodwin, who is helping to lead the charge in removing the controversial Emancipation Monument in Washington, DC, told Sunday's "America & # 39; s News" headquarters that he hopes to replace it with a monument to an African American woman, suggesting to the leader of the Harriet subway. Tubman could meet the requirements.

"We clearly stated in our petition that we would like to see the statue placed in a museum where it can be properly contextualized, and we would like to see it preferably replaced by an African American woman because they have been largely underrepresented in the District of Columbia, where we are the demographic bigger, "Goodwin said.

"I am a DC native, so I have special feelings to ensure that we have fair and equal representation so that we are creating a future that lives up to our founding fathers promise that all people are equal."

DC'S STATUE OF EMANCIPATION WAS FINANCED BY FORMER SLAVES: REPORT

The statue depicted the President of the Civil War era, Abraham Lincoln, standing on a kneeling black man recently freed from slavery. Critics claimed the image communicated the subordination of the black man, and have called for the statue to be removed.

The park service erected a barrier and deployed police around the statue last Thursday when protesters promised to hold a demonstration at the monument.

DC PROTESTERS CONDEMN EMANCIPATION MEMORIAL IN LINCOLN PARK

On Wednesday, Eleanor Holmes Norton, the non-voting delegate of the DC House of Representatives, announced that she will introduce legislation to remove the Lincoln Park statue, WJLA-TV from Washington reported.

"I think we need context, knowledge, and understanding, because most people who see that, especially in our generation, see someone degraded, someone degraded, and they don't see fair or equal representation in society for African-Americans," Goodwin said. .

"Our most deprived of rights group has been subject to this type of representation in our public spaces, so in the statue, which I got to know up close and personal, I saw something that was antithetical to what Abraham Lincoln would have wanted to see."

THE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATE OF DC WANTS THE STATUE & # 39; PROBLEMÁTICA & # 39; LINCOLN WITHDRAWAL OF LINCOLN PARK

Goodwin suggested replacing the statue with a "contemporary African American who is then part of the prosecution," suggesting Tubman or abolitionist statesman Frederick Douglass.

Jack Durschlag and Gillian Turner of Fox News contributed to this report.