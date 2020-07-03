Activist urging a July 4 boycott says black experience in the United States has not improved

On Thursday night, a debate erupted over "The Ingraham Angle" over the July 4 holiday and whether or not the black experience in the country has improved in recent centuries.

Scotty Smart, an activist who urged the Independence Day boycott, said the country has sadly fallen short when it comes to providing justice and freedom for blacks. Smart said "nothing that has been good for blacks" since 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was signed.

Horace Cooper, the co-chair of Project 21, disagreed with Smart's assessment.

"In 1776, there were thousands of free black men who joined the fight to help guarantee freedom and liberty," Cooper said. "It is an absolute insult to the sacrifice those people made to say we were not, well, free."

The two men disagreed with each other and questioned each other's knowledge of the matter.

"Stay away from eating the Tide Pods and look at the history book. And what you will see is that there are several black Americans throughout history who sided with freedom and liberty," Cooper said. "This celebration is for all those who support freedom."

Smart argued that black Americans still suffer from oppression.

"We still don't have equality and justice for our freedom and justice for all," he said.