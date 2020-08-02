Actor Wilford Brimley, known for "Cocoon" and diabetes commercials, passed away at 85

Wilford Brimley, the actor known for his work on "Cocoon," "The Natural" and "The Thing," has died. He was 85 years old.

Brimley, whose additional credits include "The Electric Horseman" and "The Hotel New Hampshire," died Saturday at his Utah home, a representative for the actor confirmed to Deadline.

Born in 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Brimley had a film and television career with many roles to his name. Since his time in the film and television industry, primarily in the 1970s, Brimley has taken on a wide variety of roles, including grandfather Sam Ferrans in "Summer of the Monkeys," Chief Hawkins in "My Fellow Americans." and the governor in The Round and Redondo.

From 1986 to 1988, Brimley played Gus Witherspoon in the family drama "Our House." He appeared on the show for 46 episodes. The actor worked alongside Deidre Hall, Shannen Doherty and Keri Houlihan, playing the family patriarch.

The actor's last credit was as a pastor in the movie "I Believe" by Juergen Peretzki and Stacey Peretzki 2017.