Actor Yvonne Orji is no longer "unsure" about Nigerian-American duality





Those are the questions actress and comedian Yvonne Orji asked herself when she decided to stay alone in Lagos, Nigeria, for two months at the age of 27. As a child, she had moved with her family from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, to the United States; After that, the only Nigeria she knew came from summer visits to her hometown, during which she hardly ever left her parents' side.

"My older brother spent more time in Nigeria than we did," Orji tells CNN, and she wanted to experience it more for herself. "It was as if, if this went home, I had to make it mine. I have to make my own friends who have nothing to do with my parents."

She went to her father, says to him, and said to him: "Hi dad, I'm going to stay in Lagos for two months." He was like, "And what are you doing?" I thought, I'll solve it. "

Now, nine years later, it seems that Orji has more than resolved it. The 36-year-old woman is best known for her role as Molly in the HBO series " Unsafe.

Orji acknowledges that the time it took to explore Lagos on her own was so great for her, that she became what she calls "fully Nigerian and also equally American."

"Mom, I made it!"

That duality is a major theme in Orji's new stand-up comedy special on HBO, "Mom, I made it!" (HBO and CNN are the property of WarnerMedia). She jokes about her struggles in real life trying to appease her Nigerian parents, while pursuing her dreams in American entertainment. "My mother takes every opportunity to remind me that she was not a doctor," Orji jokes in the special. "I said to her, 'Mom, I want to do a comedy'. She heard, 'So you want to prostitute yourself all over the world?'

At 25, Orji had a master's degree in public health. Her parents thought medical school would be next, but Orji was bitten by the comedy mistake after getting a good response during a beauty contest standup routine. Orji, a devout born-again Christian who does not curse her routines and promote abstinence, said she was inspired by a message from the Holy Spirit. He decided to move to New York to pursue comedy or, as his mother disapproved, become a jester.

"You know, when there is a question mark or there is an asterisk in your career, they can't see beyond that," Orji tells CNN. "(For them) it was like, I wasn't where I needed to be professionally, financially, and I wasn't married, so it was like 'You're giving us very little to work'. And I think when you're older, it's like Is that the only thing you can see? "

Find success and forgiveness

It took nearly seven years to live as a struggling comedian and actor between New York and Los Angeles, and a couple of casual encounters with creator "Insecure." Issa Rae , before Orji landed the role of Molly in her professional career.

After four seasons of playing a high-powered lawyer who is often unsuccessful in relationships, Orji can claim his own success in the entertainment world. She says her parents have also come. In "Mom, I made it!" Orji says that if you ask her mother about her daughter today, she is quick to ask, "Do you have HBO?"

Orji says he has grown to better understand his mother and father's perspective. "My parents grew up during the Biafra War "Orji explains to CNN." And my dad tells me all the time that I was supposed to go to London and go to school and then the war hit. And then you have us children and we are all like 'I want to pursue my passions', 'I want to pursue my dreams', and they are like "passion and what?"

"You learn to forgive," she says, "because you learn that our parents' tactics, although difficult at times and different … are from the space of love."





