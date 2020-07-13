Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer, reveals husband John Travolta

Actress Kelly Preston, who appeared in Hollywood movies like "Jerry Maguire" and "The Cat in the Hat," and who married actor John Travolta, died of breast cancer, Travolta wrote on social media. She was 57 years old.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote on Instagram.

“She fought bravely with the love and support of many. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered, "wrote the actor.

Preston starred in several movies, including "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins".

The couple, who married in 1991, have two children, their 20-year-old daughter, Ella, and their 9-year-old son Benjamin.

Preston and Travolta had another son, Jett, who died in 2009 of a seizure at the age of 16 during a family vacation in the Bahamas.

Three weeks ago, Preston posted a photo on his Instagram account with Travolta and his children to celebrate Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day to the best I know, we love you," he wrote.

Travolta, in his statement, said he will take a break after Preston's death "to be there for my children who have lost their mother."