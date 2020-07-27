Actress Spencer Grammer was injured after trying to break up the altercation on Friday night, according to a New York Police Department police source.

Grammer, 36, and a 31-year-old man jointly tried to break up an argument between an unidentified man and other customers at a restaurant in the city's East Village on Friday night, the police source said.

The actress, who is the daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer and voiced by Summer on the animated show "Rick and Morty," was cut in her right arm and the male victim sustained a cutting injury to the right side of her lower back.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, the source said.

Both Grammer and the male victim were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made in the investigation yet and it was unknown if Grammer and the injured man knew each other.