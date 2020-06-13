Adam Abdul-Jabbar stabbed neighbor in trash can dispute: report

The 28-year-old son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been accused of stabbing a 60-year-old neighbor he has known for years after arguing with the man on his street, police said Saturday.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was arrested after the incident on Tuesday night in San Clemente, California, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to local media reports.

The alleged victim, Ray Winsor, was rushed to an area hospital with multiple injuries. Winsor told police he was stabbed seven times, according to a spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

In an interview with KABC, Winsor claimed that Abdul-Jabbar lived with an older woman and Winsor felt that he was not doing enough to help her.

"I caught him because the lady who cares for him is 83 years old," Winsor told the television station. "(And) he doesn't do anything for her and that bothers me. He's on a walker putting down his trash cans."

Winsor said Kareem-Jabbar returned home and returned with a knife, saying he was going to "stab a knife through his teeth," KCBS reported.

"I said 'really' because I thought I was just kidding," Winsor said. "I have known the boy for a long time."

"I turned around and he was on top of me. I thought he was hitting me, but he actually had a knife, "Winsor said.

"After the fourth blow, I felt a very sharp pain and I noticed blood coming out and then I had one on the top of my head and I was trying to go home and he was in front of me."

Abdul-Jabbar posted bail of $ 25,000. He apologized to Winsor's wife the next day, KABC reported.

Neither the son nor his father have commented.