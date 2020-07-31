Adam Pelech Islanders ready to depart after rust removal

When the NHL suspended the 2019-20 regular season in March, Islander defender Adam Pelech was wearing a walking boot. He was less than two months removed from what was supposed to be end-of-season surgery on his Achilles.

But time heals all wounds, and this one did just in time.

Pelech, 25, skated in the Islanders' lineup for the first time since January on Wednesday night, and made his presence known, as the Islands defeated the Rangers 2-1 in their solo exhibition game.

"Obviously it's been a while, I think it's been almost seven months since I played," Pelech said in a Zoom call on Thursday. "There is definitely a bit of a nervousness in the game, but once you're out there and especially with the way our team plays, everyone is so predictable that it made the game really easy for me." I'm happy with how it went and I'm just looking to build on that. "

When the pandemic shut down the NHL, the 6-foot-2-foot defender realized that reuniting with his teammates for the postseason might be possible.

"When I got out of the trunk, we started it with rehab, I got on the ice and luckily I had a lot of time to get back to 100 percent," he said. "I am very happy to be able to play in the playoffs with my team, I didn't think it was a possibility this season." I'm really happy for the opportunity. "

The islanders are also grateful for the opportunity, considering that Pelech gives his defensive unit a completely different and deeper look. On paper, Pelech recorded just one hit and one block at 15:22 against the Rangers, but his contributions go far beyond the stat sheet.

After Wednesday's set-up, several Rangers pointed to the islanders' stifling tactics and their ability to take up time and space. That was a difficult thing for the islanders to keep when they pulled Pelech out of the equation, which in turn diminished their overall two-way play.

Gathered together in the Islanders' best defensive pair, Pelech and Ryan Pulock seemed like no time had passed. And considering how much time had passed, the ease with which Pelech returned to the rhythm of the game was impressive.

Not competing in a real game for seven months wasn't even the biggest obstacle to overcome in Pelech's eyes.

"Honestly, the hardest thing we got used to was the lack of fans and the lack of noise in the arena," he said. "After the first shift or so, I felt pretty comfortable out there, even given free time."

The islanders went 3-0 against the Panthers this season. Here's a look at how they did it before they met again in the playoff qualifying round:

October 12 Nassau Coliseum

Islanders 3, Panthers 2 (SO)

What ended up being the first two points of what turned into the islanders' 17-point franchise streak had to be decided by a shootout. After Anders Lee and Josh Bailey gave the Islands a 2-1 lead in the second, a goal from Evgenii Dadonov forced overtime. Islander forward Brock Nelson was the only player to score in the shooting. Semyon Varlamov finished with 35 saves.

November 9, Barclays Center

Islanders 2, Panthers 1

After Mathew Barzal gave the islanders a 1-0 lead in the first, a shot penalty over Johnny Boychuk in the third allowed Aleksander Barkov to tie the game with a power goal. However, 38 seconds later, defender Scott Mayfield put the Islanders back on top with a shot from the right spot that deflected Panthers defender and former Ranger Anton Stralman. Thomas Greiss deflected 37 of 38 shots.

December 12, Sunrise, Fla.

Islanders 3, Panthers 1

After a slow first period, a Panthers shooting penalty that extended to the second allowed Devon Toews to put the Islands on the board for the first 49 seconds. After another Panthers penalty, Barzal caught Panthers keeper Sergei Bobrovsky out of position and doubled the lead. Mike Hoffman scored towards the end of the second before Lee intervened in an empty locker. Greiss made 32 saves.