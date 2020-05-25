Adam Sandler's Newest Movie Is Now On Netflix And Viewers Love It

It is not too exaggerated to say that Adam Sandler he is one of the most divisive personalities in modern Hollywood. His films often reach large numbers at the box office and meet millions of viewers if they are exclusive to Netflix, but his low-key comedic efforts are almost always devastated by critics.

That said, it is more than capable of venturing out of its comfort zone to deliver strong dramatic performances, just as it did in the recent Uncut Gems, and many even predict during the awards season that it could end with a wink to best actor Oscar. Of course, that didn't happen, but Sandler did an absolutely excellent job on the movie, and now that he landed on Netflix, it seems subscribers just can't get enough.

Whether they discover it for the first time or see it again after seeing it in theaters last year, tons of viewers have taken to Twitter to express their enthusiasm and love for Uncut Gems and in particular, Sandler's performance. And then you can see just a sample of what they are saying:

The uncut gems are on Netflix come on – Educated boy @ RE7 and Uncharted: GA (@PoliteBoyy) May 25, 2020

Uncut gems on Netflix pic.twitter.com/V5zflRqlIY – Joe's Mug (@ joeyc1234) May 25, 2020

In fact, as you can see, everyone is buzzing Uncut Gems And if you haven't seen it yet, it would be wise to watch it on Netflix now that it's available. It is very, very far from the typical Sandler fare, to be sure, but as we mentioned earlier, more than proof that you can handle serious and heavy dramatic material and deliver fantastic performances whenever you want.

Tell us, however, that you already caught Adam SandlerThe last effort when you hit theaters last year? And if so, were you as impressed as the critics? Sound below and give us your thoughts.