Adam Silver Considers Players Kneeling During National Anthem When NBA Resumes

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the possibility of players kneeling for the national anthem, as well as the season restart in an interview with "TIME 100 Talks" on Tuesday.

The NBA, which currently requires its players to stand up during the national anthem, will have to deal with the situation if a player decides to kneel.

"I do not disagree with this idea that people come together in a unified way to defend the national anthem," Silver said. “I also recognize that there are appropriate times to protest. And I also understand that when that line drawing comes into play, you're invariably going to annoy some faction. And at the end of the day, we have to be true to ourselves and to the values ​​that underlie this league. And try to make value-based decisions instead of political decisions. "

Silver also touched on the season restart and how the league will respond if the spread of the coronavirus continues.

"We have a panel of scientists, doctors, and experts working with us," added Silver. "We will see as we go along. Certainly, if we have many cases, we will stop. You cannot run away from this virus. I am absolutely convinced that it will be safer on this campus than outside this one, because there are not many other situations that I know where mass testing of asymptomatic employees is done. So in some ways, this is perhaps a model of how other industries finally open up. "

The league released its schedule last Friday, and the first set of games will feature Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. New Orleans will play in the first game of the NBA season restart on July 30, facing Utah in the opening of a double game. And just like the first opening night of this season did like no other, the second game on the nationwide televised undercard will pit the Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the 22 teams that will go to Disney, the configuration of the eight-game blackboards will be practically the same: one in a row for each of the clubs, and all the games will be played in a period of 16 days that will end on August 14. The NBA will use three arenas at Disney, and aside from the two-game roster on opening night, four to seven games will take place each day.

There will be some very unusual elements, with games starting at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. on weekends and most nights, see that the board ends at 9 p.m. Announcements – aside from the NBA Finals games, an absolute rarity for games played on the East Coast.

The plans required 52 of the 88 seed games to be televised nationally, with 18 on TNT (including the opening night double title), 17 on ESPN, 14 on NBA TV and three on ABC. The games will also be shown in local markets.

Most of the arenas on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus will be used for multiple games each day, with no notice scheduled less than four hours apart in each of those three buildings, and with the league allowing time between games for Strong disinfectant.

If the ninth-place team needs a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed at either conference and ends within the team's four games in eighth, those games in a two-game series better than team No. 9 The need to sweep would begin on August 15.

The NBA playoffs will begin on August 17, and the NBA Finals will begin on September 30 with a possible Game 7 on October 13.

Associated Press contributed to this report.