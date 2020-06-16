Adam Silver responds to Kyrie Irving's NBA restart coalition

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said players who oppose going to Orlando, Florida, over concerns about taking the spotlight off Black Lives Matter will be excused without violating their contracts.

But Silver noted that if they miss the NBA reboot in July on the Disney World campus, they could miss an important platform to revitalize the issue of racial injustice.

In fact, Silver suggested that because players will have a lot of downtime in Orlando, they should bring "a series of speakers on police reform and why COVID-19 had a disparate impact on people of color," Silver said.

Appearing on ESPN, Silver gave no indication that the recent movement led by Kyrie Irving questioned whether the reboot will divert attention from social justice issues and alter its bubble plan.

"I can only say that it may not be for everyone," Silver said. "It will involve a huge sacrifice for all involved, including the referees. It is not an ideal situation to try to find a path to our new normality in the midst of a pandemic and recession with 40 million unemployed and now with enormous social unrest in the country.

"I understand how some players may feel that it is not because of them. It could be for many reasons: family, health or maybe they feel like they have said recently, it is better that they spend their time elsewhere."

With 22 teams, Silver estimates a maximum of 375 players at Disney World for the training camp that will begin around July 10 with a restart start of July 30 and playoffs that could last until mid-October.

"It is not surprising that there is not a uniform view among those players," Silver said. "I have a feeling that we will be able to solve most of those problems in the coming weeks. We also have an agreement with the players association where if a player refuses to come, it is not a breach of his contract. We accept it "

Irving has been the leader of the movement to stop the restart, with conference calls with players on Friday and Monday and a coalition announcement to keep the discussion going.

In a statement to ESPN, the coalition stated, in part, "We will not just shut up and play to distract ourselves from what this whole system has been: use and abuse."

The NBA plans eight regular-season games, then the full playoffs, a plethora of action believed to satisfy regional television contracts.

"A lot of people pointed to the financial component of this," said Silver. "The incremental difference between playing and not playing is not as big as people think, especially with the enormous expense of putting this in. We have an obligation for the NBA community to try. The alternative is to stay on the sidelines and that is to give in against this virus.

“For the country, it will be a respite. And for social justice issues, it will be an opportunity for NBA players to draw attention to these issues because the world's attention will be on the NBA and Orlando, Florida, if we can make it. It is a unique opportunity to respond to the death of George Floyd. "

Portland star Damian Lillard, appearing as a guest on ESPN, said he's torn.

"As for racial injustice, that's where there is a lot of fighting," Lillard said. “Our league is made up of so many African Americans, the majority, and many of our hearts go out to our people and our minds. We feel that we should be part of that. There are a lot of guys coming out and saying maybe we should focus on that instead of worrying about jumping into the season. But on the other hand, we are financial support for our family and many of our communities. "