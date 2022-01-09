It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Alien from Earth, but now he’s back for a second season of Resident Alien. This sci-fi comic was adapted into a TV show that premiered on January 27, 2021. The series is based on the comic Resident Alien by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. The series is about to make its return with Season 2. Tune in to know more!

What is Resident Alien’ all about?

The series follows the story of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigel, an alien played by Alan Tudyk who has been living on earth and assumed a human identity when his spaceship crash-landed here on earth. His mission for coming to earth was to wipe out the human race. The alien’s wicked mission is put at stake when he realizes one of the townspeople, a nine-year-old boy, can see his true alien form. In this new season, fans can expect to see some familiar faces as well as plenty of new adventures!

When is season 2 coming up?

For all the fans of Resident Alien’s, season 2 is coming right away. The highly anticipated second season of ” has finally arrived. The second installment is set to release on January 26, 2022.

How many episodes were in season 1?

Season 1 had a total of 10 episodes.

.@residentalien season 2 is touching down January 26 on @SYFY. Get caught up and stream season 1 now on the SYFY app. #ResidentAlien pic.twitter.com/gdj8lKzgsC — Universal Content Productions (@UCP) December 9, 2021

Who will be in season 2?

The show has been created by Chris Sheridan. It stars Alan Tudyk as the titular alien. Beside him, we see Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, the assistant to the town doctor. Other cast includes:

Corey Reynolds as Mike Thompson

Alice Wetterlund as D’Arcy Bloom

Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne

Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne

What is the cast saying about Resident Alien’ Season 2?

Chris Sheridan says, “I’m really excited about this season and the great stories we’re going to tell. We’re bringing back some familiar faces like Mike Thompson played by Corey Reynolds and Asta Twelvetrees played by Sara Tomko” Sara Tomko says, “I’m really excited to be back for the second season. We have some great new characters and storylines that I think the fans are going to love.” Corey Reynolds says, “It’s been a lot of fun playing Mike Thompson again. He’s a character that the audience will love to hate.” Levi Fiehler says, “I’m really excited about Season Two. I think it’s going to be awesome.”

What can we expect from Resident Alien’s Season?

Chris Sheridan says, “We’re taking Asta Twelvetrees out of her comfort zone and putting her in some difficult situations. You’ll see her dealing with family issues, as well as friends and foes.” If you’ve been missing your favorite sci-fi detective from Alien Nation, then Resident Alien Season Two has something for you! Tomko returns in two different forms: one human and one not so human. And he’ll have some new faces on both sides of his life here on Earth.

Why you should watch Resident Alien’?

Chris Sheridan says, “It’s a great show with humor and heart. You don’t have to be a fan of Alien Nation to enjoy it.” And if you are an Alien Nation fan, then this is something that will delight and surprise you with everything it has to offer. This year’s season premiere feels like a fresh start for the series,” says Chris Sheridan. “It’s almost as though we took away all our preconceived notions about where Season One was headed. Chris Sheridan says that “Season One was like getting to know the characters…Now we can start doing some real plot stuff.” This season will explore themes such as trust, betrayal, identity crisis, and much more. Fans of the comics will definitely enjoy watching these themes being explored on screen. And if you’re not familiar with the comics? That’s okay too! The TV series does an excellent job of standing on its own. Premiering on the SYFY channel on January 26, 2022, this season is sure to be a hit. So make sure you set your screens! The series is going to be a treat for all sci-fi lovers.