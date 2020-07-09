Addressing international students is a dangerously silly move (Opinion)

Away from my family and friends in Dhaka, Bangladesh, I found a new home in Charlottesville.

My father, who also attended university in the United States, was a strong advocate of American universities, which he considered the best in the world. When I was a child, before I could locate America on a map, I could recognize the pet from Georgetown University, where my father did graduate studies. Memories of Georgetown, like the cobalt blue paperweight on our family phone (it was the era before the cell phone), and the navy and gray pillow on my father's black leather recliner are etched in my childhood memories.

My father's belief in educating his four daughters and sending us abroad for college, to the United States, no less, was unknown in Dhaka in the 1980s. Higher education was something not offered to girls, and most families married their daughters after graduating from high school.

Getting to college in the United States was a game changer for my sisters and me. Among us, we have three UVA degrees, one from Georgetown, where my sister also attended, following in my father's footsteps, as well as one from George Washington University. (GWU) My father's firm belief in educating his daughters changed the course of my life.

So when the Trump administration recently announced a new guideline prohibiting foreign students from staying in the US if they take courses online only this fall semester, to be safe during a pandemic, I thought about my own experience and the over a million international students who are in the United States trying to change the course of their lives.

Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have taken action, suing the Trump administration on Wednesday over the new rule. In a statement provided to CNN, the university said the orientation would affect approximately 5,000 international students.

"The order fell without warning, his cruelty was only surpassed by his recklessness," said Harvard University President Larry Bacow. "It appears that it was purposely designed to pressure colleges and universities to open their classrooms on campus for in-person instruction this fall, without regard to concerns for the health and safety of students, instructors, and others." .

The Trump administration's goal of international students while the country is breathless in the midst of a pandemic is not only unnecessarily cruel but also dangerously silly. But it fits perfectly with this President's pattern of targeting each and every foreigner who comes to the United States, apparently for anything, whether it's seeking asylum, legal immigration, and now, even education.

Why is it important and why should you care? Because students who come to the United States on international visas connect the United States to the world and connect Americans to the world. Let's look around us. Who are our doctors? Who are our medical researchers? Who are the best scientists in the country?

Ask yourself: Who works to make the United States stronger than it already is?

The fact is, immigration is a mutually beneficial and beautiful relationship, whether or not Trump and his supporters want to admit it. And international students are a beautiful part of that process. International students enrich the United States as much as the United States enriches us.

Today, 18 years after my graduation from UVA, I am a journalist and political analyst based in Washington DC. The first American friends I made in the United States, my college roommates, remain my best friends 20 years later. One of those girlfriends is my daughter's godmother.

Today, when I travel, from Istanbul to El Salvador and Pakistan, scattered all over the world, are my former international student friends, from the university in the United States. I even kept in touch with the former dean of international admissions, and a few years ago, I took some brilliant youngsters from some family friends to meet and get guidance from this dean on the UVA application.

When I moved to the UK two years later to get my master's degree, it was through the UVA alumni club in London that I was able to find and connect with other UVA graduates in a new city where I didn't know anyone. Even today at work or professional events, if I meet a UVA student, we have an instant connection.

My point is that studying in the United States as an international student is not just about classes. It's about the experience of taking classes at some of the best colleges and universities in the world along with the experience of being in a new country, learning about American culture, experiencing the country along with its courses.

The American educational system is a beautiful, multi-dimensional, and multi-layered academic experience that is downright unlike anything else in the world. I don't know where I would be without my American college degree. I definitely wouldn't be in DC doing what I do, and I definitely wouldn't be a US citizen today raising my American daughters with my American husband living in the United States.

The F1 student visa is not just a piece of paper and a stamp on your foreign passport. It represents the dreams of some of the best and brightest students of all ages from around the world, and the hopes of their parents. President Donald Trump may think that with this new guide he is only hurting foreigners and immigrants, but as with most Trump-related policies, it is ultimately the United States that is hurting the most.