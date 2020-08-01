Adele is unrecognizable as she praises & # 39; Black is King & # 39; from Beyoncé

Adele continues to show off her recent weight loss in a new social media post praising fellow singer Beyoncé and her latest visual album, "Black is King."

Wearing the same Marine Serre top as Bey, the cool-faced, curly-haired diva points to her TV as she acknowledges the "Queen" in her Instagram post on Saturday afternoon, writing "Thank you Queen for making us all feel so loved through your art ♥ ️ ♥ ️. "

She was first seen following the weight loss transformation at Drake's birthday party last October. She then attended a Christmas party, hung out on a beach in Anguilla in January, and most recently modeled her 2016 Glastonbury Chloé dress, highlighting how much she has lost – supposedly 98 pounds – in the past four years.

Pete Geracimo, a personal trainer who worked with Adele for four years between 2012 and 2016, asked that their newborn's mother be less judged on her Instagram page, addressing those who may have felt "betrayed" by her goals for physical state. .

"I hope that people appreciate the hard work Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit of herself and her family only," he wrote. "He didn't lose weight to make others feel bad about themselves."