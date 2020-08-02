Adele shows her support for & # 39; Black is King & # 39; Beyoncé in a new Instagram photo

The 32-year-old singer shared a photo Saturday that is featured posing under a television screen showing a scene from Beyoncé's "Black Is King".

"Thank you Queen for always making us feel so loved through your art," Adele wrote in the Instagram post.

In the photo, Adele recreated the top of the crescent moon that Beyoncé wore while singing "Already," one of the tracks included in the music film and visual album.

The 24-time Grammy Award-winning queen of pop released the long-awaited album on Friday. It is inspired by "The Lion King" at Disney +.