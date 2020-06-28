Adele shows weight loss in new photos, talks about upcoming music release

Adele is having fun in quarantine.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter showed off her recent weight loss once again in an Instagram post on Saturday, in which she appeared to be having a good time enjoying her own music.

In both photos, the "Someone Like You" singer could be seen watching a recording of one of her television performances. In the first, he was revived while wearing sweatshirts and squatting to listen to television.

In the second photo, Adele, totally blurred, danced alongside her own performance and had put on the same dress she was wearing on television.

"5 ciders inside," he wrote in the caption.

Notoriously private, Adele even took special care to cover the photo frames at her home with red heart emojis.

In the comments, a fan asked about when the singer planned to release new music and got a cheeky response.

"Puzzles? Will the albums be out today ??? !!!!" the follower asked, by Us Weekly. "Tell me now !!!!"

"Of course not," wrote the singer. "Corona is not done. I am quarantined. Wear a mask and be patient."

To conclude the comment, Adele added another red heart.

Earlier this year, Adele appeared at a friend's wedding where she performed, but she also told the audience to "wait for my album in September," as shown in a clip obtained from Pop Crave.

The "Rolling in the Deep" musician was not the first to change his music release schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak. Both Lady Gaga and Sam Smith announced a delay in their albums.

Gaga's album was released last May and Smith has not announced a new release date.

Additionally, many musicians have rescheduled tours and live performances, while the massive Stagecoach and Coachella festivals were canceled for the year due to the outbreak.