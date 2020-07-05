Adhesive tape coronavirus themed teen party dress is a work of art





Manker was not discouraged by the fact that he could not wear her dress for the prom. Instead, she was inspired to create a dress that "documents a part of history."

Her coronavirus-themed dress features multiple images depicting life during the pandemic. Her vision of the dress began with a desire to capture her own experience. She represents her unforgettable senior year with a vibrant scene of students attending virtual graduation.

Manker's ideas evolved as the pandemic continued to impact people around the world.

"It wasn't just high school students, it wasn't just the United States, but everyone affected by the pandemic, so I wanted to show that," Manker said.