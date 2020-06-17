Adidas employees want the company to investigate the head of human resources to respond to racial issues

A letter sent to three Adidas executives on June 15 asks the company's supervisory board to examine whether Adidas ( ADDYY ADIDAS ) Head of human resources Karen Parkin has responded appropriately to racial issues within the company, according to a copy obtained by CNN Business. The letter was signed by 83 employees from five of the company's offices in Germany, the United States, Australia and Panama. The sportswear giant employs almost 60,000 people worldwide.

The letter also calls for the creation of an anonymous platform where employees can report cases of racism and discrimination, and for protection against retaliation.

"Our employees have courageously raised their voices to people in positions of power; they have pointed to the fact that we are not representative of the communities from which we benefit and we lack the leadership, processes and goals that will allow us to get there. , "says the letter.

The letter also asks the company's Supervisory Board to "investigate whether our (head of human resources) has the correct approach and behavior to address this issue within Adidas." He adds that employees believe it is "important that our approach to addressing these issues is shaped by our highest leadership ranks, especially in HR, where its purpose is the health and performance of the organization."

Adidas, which also owns Reebok, said in a statement. that "rejects all statements" made in the employee's letter. The company said last week that it has a zero tolerance policy for retaliation, and that it has established an outside investigator to ensure that this policy is followed.

"Adidas and Reebok have always been and always will be against discrimination in all its forms and we are united against racism," the company said in a statement to CNN. "Our black employees have led the response that we will continue to implement together and that we are committed as a company. We are now focusing our efforts on making progress and creating real change right away."

Parkin is a long-time employee who has been a director of global human resources for more than three years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She did not directly respond to a request for comment on this story. However, Adidas said Parkin is currently working with a coalition of employees on the company's global diversity and inclusion commitments.

"You have all seen our announcements in the past few days that describe what we are committed to doing to confront the cultural and systemic forces that sustain racism," Parkin said in a statement released to Adidas employees last week. . "We know that we must do more to create an environment where everyone feels safe, listened to, and has equal opportunities to advance their careers."

After several days of employee protests over the company's culture, Adidas announced last week that it will take various actions directed to increase the number of people of color in your North American workforce and make your workplace more inclusive. These include a $ 120 million investment in black communities and a commitment to fill at least 30% of new jobs in North America with black or latinx employees. The company also denounced racism and expressed its support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media.

Many companies have taken similar actions in recent weeks amid the moment of the national trial on the racial injustices caused by the death of George Floyd.

"We have had to look inward as individuals and our organization and reflect on systems that disadvantage and silence black people and communities," Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said in a statement last week. "While we have talked about the importance of inclusion, we must do more to create an environment where all of our employees feel safe, listened to, and have equal opportunities to advance their careers."

The company also acknowledged in last week's announcement that its actions could be "too little, too late."

"We celebrate athletes and artists from the black community and use their image to define ourselves culturally as a brand, but we lost the message by reflecting so little representation within our walls," the company statement read.

Some Adidas employees believe that the company's stock is insufficient. They ask the leadership to make an explicit apology for the racism within the company and to be transparent about the additional steps it plans to take.

"All of the brand's commitments to date are symptomatic changes and do not recognize or discover why our employees continue to experience racism and discrimination," the letter says. "Public apology and recognition is required as the start of the work against racism and is the basis of any of our & # 39; actions & # 39; since a company can land effectively."

At a company meeting in Boston last year, Parkin allegedly said racism was "noise" only discussed in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

In his statement to employees this week, Parkin said he "should have chosen a better word" during the meeting and apologized if he had offended anyone.

"As a member of the Executive Board responsible for Human Resources, it was my responsibility to make our final stand against discrimination clear, and I did not do this," Parkin said. "My team and I are fully committed to improving our company culture to ensure fairness, diversity and opportunity. That is a promise. That is my promise."