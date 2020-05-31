Adjuvant Osimertinib Extends DFS in Localized NSCLC







Adjuvant therapy with osimertinib was associated with an almost 80% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death in patients with stage IB-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR mutations, the trial results showed. ADAURA.

The phase 3 randomized trial was a comparison of osimertinib treatment with placebo after complete resection of localized or locally advanced NSCLC with negative margins. The trial was not blinded early and was stopped on the recommendation of the independent data monitoring committee, due to the efficacy of osimertinib.

"If I were on the committee, I would have done the same. These are extraordinary results," said study researcher Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, chief of medical oncology at the Yale Cancer Center and the Smilow Cancer Center in Yale University. in New Haven, Connecticut

Dr. Herbst will present the results of ADAURA as part of the virtual scientific program of the American Society for Clinical Oncology.

In an online briefing before the meeting, Dr. Herbst said the impressive results reminded him of a lesson by his mentor, the late Isaiah Fidler, DVM, PhD.

"He taught me, he taught us all, that metastasis is a spread of the tumor that kills patients," said Dr. Herbst. "Biology-based drugs like this, given to patients as soon as possible, prevent these metastases and allow patients to live longer and have a better quality of life."

Results from the ADAURA trial provide compelling evidence of the benefit of adjuvant osimertinib for a select group of patients, according to Tina Cascone, MD, PhD, an assistant professor in the department of head and thoracic neck medical oncology at MD Anderson Cancer, University of Texas Centro in Houston. She did not participate in the study.

"These are unprecedented results for a population of resected and potentially curable patients," Dr. Cascone said in an interview. "This definitely has the potential to change the paradigm in the treatments we have available for patients with resected disease. It is very important to emphasize how much we have learned from the metastatic environment and how we have brought what we have learned to the disease at an early stage."

High recurrence rates

It is estimated that 30% of patients with NSCLC present with resectable disease at the time of diagnosis, but recurrence rates at 5 years after surgery and adjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy remain high, ranging from 45% between patients with stage IB disease at 62% in stage II NSCLC patients and 76% for stage III disease patients, noted Dr. Herbst.

Osimertinib is a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) directed at EGFR. It has been shown to offer improvements in both progression-free survival and overall survival compared to erlotinib and gefitinib EGFR-TKI for patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR mutation, as well as in patients with metastases of the central nervous system.

The efficacy and safety profile of osimertinib against advanced disease suggests that it may also be effective against early-stage disease, a hypothesis that the ADAURA trial was designed to test.

Study details

Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, was performed in centers in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. A total of 682 patients with fully resected stage IB, II, or IIIA NSCLC, with or without planned adjuvant chemotherapy, were enrolled.

After stage stratification, EGFR mutation, and race (Asian versus non-Asian), patients were randomized on a 1: 1 basis to receive osimertinib 80 mg once daily or placebo. The expected duration of treatment was a maximum of 3 years.

Members of the independent data monitoring committee held a meeting in April 2020. Although they had not planned an efficacy analysis at the time, they decided that the results were clearly in favor of osimertinib. So they recommended unmasking and stopping the trial.

At the time of unmasking, the study had completed enrollment and all patients had been followed for at least 1 year.

Efficacy and safety

For the primary disease-free survival (SSE) endpoint in patients with stage II to IIIA disease, the median SSE was not reached for patients assigned to osimertinib, but was 20.4 months for patients assigned to placebo. (risk ratio, 0.17; P <.0001).

The numbers were similar for the secondary DFS endpoint in the general population, including patients with stage IB disease. The median SSE was not reached for osimertinib patients, but was 28.1 months for placebo patients (HR, 0.21; p <0.0001).

DFS was significantly higher with osimertinib in all subgroups of the general population, including sex, age, smoking, race, stage, EGFR mutation, and adjuvant chemotherapy (yes or no).

Dr. Herbst said that patients tolerated osimertinib well and that the safety profile of the drugs was consistent with what is already known. There were no adverse events leading to death in the osimertinib arm, and the incidence of grade 3 or 4 adverse events of any type was low.

In total, 10 patients (3%) in the osimertinib arm were reported to have interstitial lung disease. QT interval prolongation was reported in 22 patients (7%) with osimertinib and 4 patients (1%) in the placebo arm.

The results show that "adjuvant osimertinib provides a highly effective and practice-changing treatment for patients with stage IB, II, IIIA mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer after complete tumor resection," said Dr Herbst.

Dr. Herbst revealed relationships with AstraZeneca, which funded the study, as well as Jun Shi Pharmaceuticals and other companies. Dr. Cascone is the international principal investigator for the NeoCOAST trial evaluating durvalumab, an AstraZeneca product.

SOURCE: Herbst RS et al. ASCO 2020, LBA5 Summary.

