Adolescent & # 39; healthy & # 39; who took precautions died suddenly of Covid-19

That call would be the start of a 12-day journey that would end in tragedy.

"I can't tell you how a perfectly healthy 16-year-old boy can be making his own peanut butter sandwich Wednesday night, getting his own tea out of the fridge and going to bed like any other teenager in the state or country. He's doing it. And after 24 hours he's fighting for his life, "Dawn said.

Andre, a laid-back sophomore at Lawrence North High School, loved YouTube and knew everything about video games; For his birthday in April, he ordered a game that wouldn't launch until December, and his parents planned to get it for him when it was released. He also loved photography and teased his brothers and excelled in basketball and bowling.

Born prematurely at 25 weeks, he and his twin sister Abby spent months in the hospital before they were brought home and then adopted by Dawn and her husband, Johnny. Although Andre was diagnosed with moderate autism, his parents were fierce advocates, and he thrived with a positive attitude and a smile on his face. "It always flew by," Dawn said.

Because Dawn is a nurse in the nursing home of a continuing care community, the family took more precautions than usual when the coronavirus began to spread throughout the United States. After each shift, he took off his shoes at the door, where Johnny sanitized them, and headed upstairs to shower. The family cleaned surfaces with disinfectant wipes, wore masks when they had to leave the house, and practiced social distancing as much as possible.

In fact, Andre was the only member of the family who did not leave the house. But the virus has proven to be a cunning enemy, circulating in some communities before public health officials realized it was there. He found vulnerable people like Andre Guest despite all the recommended precautions.

After Dawn left for work that morning, Andre, usually self-sufficient, asked his father for help with a drink. Odd. At 1:30 p.m., when Johnny went to see Andre, the teenager said he was tired, but Johnny said, "His speech was really difficult. He could still understand me and answer me." A short time later, when Andre fell into the bathroom, Johnny called his wife.

By the time Dawn got home, Andre had lost the ability to grab objects, was having trouble standing up, had a blank head and eyes, was unable to support his body weight, and seemed confused. She called an ambulance, which took Andre to the nearest emergency room, which transferred the seriously ill teenager to Riley Hospital for Children.

Although Andre had no underlying medical conditions, the first thing doctors discovered was that he had developed type 1 diabetes – his blood sugar level was 1,500 milligrams per deciliter, more than 10 times normal. Type 1 diabetes often comes to light for the first time in the setting of an infection.

Because she had a fever and cough and was breathing heavily, she had a Covid-19 test. Negative. But doctors had trouble controlling the teen's blood sugar, usually fairly straightforward with an insulin infusion in a first episode of diabetes. At the same time, his temperature continued to rise and his breathing deteriorated even with the increase in oxygen supplementation. A second Covid test tested positive and he was transferred to a Covid unit.

Johnny and Andre's two sisters were subsequently cleaned, and they were also positive, although they only had mild fevers and fatigue. Dawn, who was in the hospital with Andre, decided not to be tested because, according to Riley's policy, if her result was positive, she would not be allowed to return to the hospital until her result was negative twice.

A few days later, Andre was on a respirator, and the doctors, trying to understand and treat his rapidly changing disease, even attempted to "pinch", placing him on his stomach to improve lung capacity.

In his 12 days in the hospital, Andre experienced problems with his brain, heart, lungs, kidneys, and more. "Whatever they would fight to try to correct, the coronavirus would find something else to attack," Johnny said. Although the staff had obtained the experimental drug remdesivir for Andre, his kidney and liver function was too poor to administer safely. Many of Andre's symptoms resembled what has since been called multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, a rare but extremely severe immune reaction associated with Covid that was not described until mid-May. Andre was never diagnosed with the syndrome.

Still, his mother thought he would survive. He was receiving excellent care, and his blood sugar was finally at normal levels, suggesting that the worst infection had passed. He was young and had always been resilient.

On the morning of April 27, that hope quickly evaporated. Her blood sugar skyrocketed. Her arterial line began to clot, suggesting clotting problems that have been a hallmark of the disease. He suffered cardiac arrest and, despite chest compressions, succumbed.

Andre is among the small number of children who died from Covid-19 and Indiana's first recorded victim under the age of 18.

"They were wonderful there," said Dawn. "Every nurse and every doctor. I can't complain. We just didn't get the results we wanted."

Despite the restrictions on staying home, Andre's death resulted in a great deal of community support. Letters and cards came from teachers remembering their favorite encounters with the teenager.

More than 70 cars passed by the Guest house to express their condolences at a memorial organized by Lawrence Township, where Andre attended school.

Northeast Marion County Special Olympics removed Andre's No. 54 basketball jersey and sent it to the family home.

With this virus, "you are taking care of your community as much as you are taking care of yourself. You have no idea if you are a carrier or if you have touched something that has it there," Dawn said.