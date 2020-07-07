Adonis Hoffman: betting on black to clean the corporate whiteboard

If there was ever a time to bet on blacks, it is now. Born largely from the mindless murder of George Floyd and reinforced by the blood of countless people, this is a moment the United States has never seen before; a moment annexed by large corporations and brands to affirm, or start again, their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The unsuspecting or casual student of history might think today equating the era of affirmative action, itself a uniquely American antecedent. And the Confederate Caustics among us may want to shout Rebuild Redux. But they would both miss the point. While relevant, there are two dramatic differences between then and now.

First, today's response to the BLM and social justice movements has been led entirely by the private sector. Governments at all levels have remained interested but not involved. And second, the BLM movement has been multi-ethnic and multi-generational, backed by white, Hispanic, Asian and European allies around the world, a living testament to our global interdependence and connectivity.

CURTIS HILL: THE NFL'S REPORTED PLANS FOR THE & # 39; BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM & # 39; THEY WOULD CELEBRATE THE NATIONAL UNITY, THE SPIRITUAL FAITH

We now know that the world is observing, learning, and judging how the United States handles what prominent academic W.E.B. Dubois in 1903 called it "the color line problem". Speaking of our 2020 spirit, it is fitting that the answer to the same problem is now measured by millions in corporate checks and not by the morale of American leaders. What a difference a hundred years makes.

The amount of money promised to programs, companies, and organizations directed or focused on African Americans has been impressive from any point of view. Blue-chip corporations like Comcast, Microsoft, Google, Bank of America, Nike, AT&T, Target, Walmart, Sony, Verizon and others, along with celebrities and wealthy people, have made multi-year, multi-million dollar commitments to BLM and partner organizations. . It appears that $ 100 million has become the gold standard for media and corporate credit in today's high-stakes skin game.

Quite a few people denying social media suggest that corporate promises reflect little more than white guilt and should be viewed with suspicion, particularly the money from companies with few records of diversity. They also say that a multi-year promise of $ 150 million is small relative to its earnings.

But let's face it here: when was the last time a large company promised this amount of money to anything other than building its own balance sheet? The overwhelming financial response from business is a plea not only for the hearts and minds of blacks, but also for their money. White fault or not, corporate promises are an acknowledgment of an ever-present market reality. Not only black lives matter, but also black dollars. And that is worth examining.

More from Opinion

Consider some compelling data points, courtesy of Nielsen, which measures demographics, spending, and consumption among other big data categories.

As of 2018, there were more than 48 million African Americans, with nearly 25 million at the millennial age or younger. With a median age of 32, African Americans are nearing their peak of income, but they already dominate the industries from music to fashion. The influence of African American consumers is extensive, driven by their technological affinity, passion for sharing experiences, and empowered by their omnichannel thirst for information and recommendations.

Black purchasing power grew from $ 320 billion in 1990 to $ 1.3 trillion in 2018. Between 2000 and 2018, black purchasing power increased 114%, compared to an 89% increase in white purchasing power. Texas now has the largest population of African Americans and leads the nation in African American purchasing power.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

African Americans superindicate the total population for most app genres, including search engines, entertainment, electronics, government, and nonprofit apps. African-Americans are avid media consumers who spend more time with television, television-connected devices, radio, computer video, smartphone web applications, and tablet web applications than the general population. Over index on YouTube and Netflix by 12 and 19 points, respectively.

Marketing specialists know, or should know, that African Americans love the latest trends and are more likely than the total population to rely on advertising to provide meaningful information about the products they use. 40% of black consumers say they are the first among their friends to try new products and services, outperforming the total population by 29%. And most relevant to social justice concerns, 42% of African Americans expect brands they buy to support social causes, 16% more than the general population.

As voracious media consumers on multiple channels, African Americans are the largest television consumers with more than 11 hours more each week using television compared to the total population. While TV usage declined in the past year, "Internet on the Move" is increasing with more time spent on video, audio, and social media than the total population on both smartphones and tablets. Blacks are creating their own digital video, audio and application platforms that allow them to express their aspirations and support companies that meet the demands of their consumers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

African Americans have contributed powerfully to the development of the United States since the first slaves arrived at Point Comfort near Jamestown, Virginia, in 1619. The United States would undoubtedly not be the powerful nation without blacks, despite two centuries and means of politics. economic oppression and exclusion supported by statute, civil society and social custom. While there has been tremendous progress, there is still a long way to go.

As major banks, retailers, technology companies, and more develop business strategies to connect with black consumers, it makes sense to commit millions and millions of dollars to embracing the universal principles of fairness and respect. In this context, the decision of large companies to bet on black is not just a quick response to social justice. At best, it is a prudent embrace of conscious capitalism and, at worst, a timely effort to clean up the corporate blackboard. In any case, there is nothing wrong with that.